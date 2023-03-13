The Address UCC Glanmire pick up MissQuote.ie title

Emporium Cork Basketball and Energywise Ireland Neptune clinched the final two spots in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League playoffs
CHAMPIONS: Liam McGinn, past president, Basketball Ireland, presenting the league trophy to The Address UCC Glanmire captain Áine McKenna after the game against Waterford Wildcats in the MissQuote.ie Women's Super League at the Mardyke Arena, Cork.

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 07:40
Cian Locke

Emporium Cork Basketball ensured their season will last at least one more game by beating Bright St Vincent’s by 30-points, in the first game played at the MTU Arena. Jose Gonzales and John Dawson combined for 39 points, with head coach Ciaran O’Sullivan now eyeing up a meeting with DBS Éanna for their next assignment.

DBS Éanna tuned up for that with a comfortable 89-75 win against relegation playoff bound UCD Marian. No fewer than six players hit double figures for Darren McGovern’s team, led by Joshua Wilson. Marian’s top flight survival has been dependent on next weekend’s meeting with Moycullen for some time.

Belfast Star avoided the ignominy of three consecutive defeats heading into the post-season by grinding out a 90-80 win against a resurgent Griffith College Templeogue. Chrishon Briggs had a big night from the mid-range, scoring 34 points including 10 in a strong Star first quarter. 

It took overtime in Clontarf to separate Killester and EJ Sligo All-Stars, the home side running out eventual winners 78-73. It cements Brian O’Malley’s team in third place in the Northern Conference and a meeting with UCC Demons in the upcoming playoffs. EJ Sligo All-Stars will have to defeat the winners of the Southern Conference University of Galway Maree if they’re to progress beyond next weekend.

Charlie Crowley’s team will enter that contest full of confidence after ending the 10 game winning streak of UCC Demons. Maree entered the final quarter trailing 62-58 before unleashing a 29 point barrage on the Demons’ basket, while only giving up 9 points of their own. 

Elsewhere Moycullen’s recent good form came to a shuddering halt in Killorglin. Flexachem KCYMS ensuring Paul Cunningham will have plenty to think about this week with a 79-67 win. 

The Address UCC Glanmire were crowned MissQuote.ie Super League champions at the Mardyke Arena, but tasted defeat for just the third time all year in doing so.

An energetic Waterford Wildcats silenced a boisterous home crowd temporarily, Jasmine Walker nailing a game-winning jumper with just 25 seconds left on the clock to ensure they held onto fourth place in the MissQuote.ie Super League with an 83-81 win.

Elsewhere on Sunday, DCU Mercy highlighted their Champions Trophy credentials in an 88-50 win over Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics. Mark Ingle’s side were already assured of a second place finish in the MissQuote.ie Super League, but didn’t let it affect their performance. 

Singleton SuperValu Brunell ended their season on a high with a 82-79 victory over Trinity Meteors. Akilah Bethel was unplayable at times so it was fitting that she scored four ice cool free-throws in the last 1:07 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Chanell Williams and Mimi Clarke hit 49 points between them, as Killester earned a 103-75 win over i3PT Fr.Mathews to enter the Champions Trophy in style. 

Latest

