Cronin salvages second place finish on British Rally Championship opening weekend 

Four times British rally champion Keith Cronin salvaged a second place finish on the Malcolm Wilson Rally in Cockermouth that marked the beginning of this year’s British Rally Championship where the Ballylickey driver is bidding for a record-equalling fifth title.

He wasn’t the only one on a rescue mission after the event organisers were forced to scrap three stages that fell victim to heavy snowfall. As expected M-Sport factory driver Adrien Fourmaux took his Ford Fiesta Rally2 to victory 53.5 seconds ahead of Cronin, who was co-driven by Killarney’s Mikie Galvin.

With the itinerary changed significantly and the number of stages reduced from eight to five, Welsh driver James Williams (Ford Fiesta Rally2) set the fastest time on the Greystoke stage - a tenth of second up on Fourmaux with Cronin 3.9s off the lead in third.

As Cronin blasted his way through Grizedale South (SS 2) he was slowed after he caught up with the Ford Puma Rally1 of Jourdan Serderidis, the Greek driver then spun and didn’t allow Cronin through with the latter losing some 25 seconds, nevertheless, he retained second. With the best time through Grizedale North Cronin eked 3.1s from the Frenchman. However, such small margins were never going to have an impact and when Cronin’s VW Polo GTi developed power steering troubles on the penultimate test – Greystoke 2 - the protection of second place became a priority.

The final service halt allowed Cronin’s team restore the car to full mobility and he duly finished second. Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (VW Polo GTi R5) netted seventh. Derry’s Johnnie Mulholland and his Cork co-driver Eoin Treacy, debuting a Fiesta Rally3, overcame a broken alternator belt to secure a class win. Not even a broken shock absorber could deny Kyle White/Sean Topping (Peugeot 208 Rally4) victory in the Junior category.

Meanwhile, having moved into a slender lead on SS6 of Rally Serras de Fafe in Portugal, Craig Breen (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) was forced to stop and change a damaged tyre on the next stage that dashed his hopes of victory. Dropping to twentieth, he eventually finished sixth. The event, the opening round of the European Rally Championship, was won New Zealander Hayden Paddon (Hyundai i20 N Rally2). Kilrea’s Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) finished 19th with Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien, who rolled his Skoda Fabia R5 in qualifying, two places further behind.

Elsewhere, Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally2) took a start to finish victory in the Race & Rally Bishopscourt Rally, the second round of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship. He coped best with the slippery conditions and having been held up by another competitor on SS3 that allowed Derek McGarrity (VW Polo GTi R5) close to within three seconds, Greer went on to power his way to a 20s victory with Gareth Sayers (Ford Fiesta R5) taking a surprise second place.

Fourth place on the Monaghan Navigation Trial was enough for the Cork crew of Derek Butler/Denis O’Donovan (Subaru) to clinch the National Navigation Trial Championship for the second time in three years. Having failed to finish the penultimate round Butler/O’Donovan had a steady run over intricate terrain and finished with a total of twenty penalties. Their only championship rivals, locals Shane Dalton/Ryan Treanor (Subaru) finished sixth leaving them two championship points shy of the title.

Malcolm Wilson Rally (Round 1 British Rally Championship) Cockermouth: 1. A. Fourmaux/A. Coria (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 42m. 16.0s; 2. K. Cronin/M. Galvin (VW Polo R5)+53.5s; 3. E. Payne/T. Woodburn (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 22.1s; 4. J. Williams/D. Roberts (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 10.6s; 5. C. Black/J. Morton (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2m. 25.9s; 6. G. Pearson/H. McKillop (Skoda Fabia R5)+2m. 33.3s; 7. E. Kelly/C. Mohan (VW Polo R5)+2m. 53.3s; 8. H. Brunton/D. Sturrock (Skoda Rally2 Evo)+3m. 03.5s; 9. J. Serderidis/G. Munster (Ford Puma Rally1)+4m. 00.4s; 10. A. Dobasu/M. Freeman (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+6m. 18.6s;

Provisional BRC Points after Round 1: A. Formaux 30 pts; 2. K. Cronin 18pts; 3. E. Payne 15pts; 4. J. Williams 12pts; 5. C. Black 10pts; 6. G. Pearson 8pts; 7. E. Kelly 6pts.

Rally Serras de Fafe (Round 1, European Rally Championship): 1. H. Paddon/J. Kennard (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) 1h. 42m. 21.4s; 2. M. Ostberg/P. Barth (Citroen C3 Rally2)+10.8s; 3. G. Linnamae/J. Morgan (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+27.5s; 4. M. Marczyk/S. Gospodarczyk (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2)+1m. 13.4s; 5. Y. Bonato/B. Boulloud (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 11.8s; 6. C. Breen/J. Fulton (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+2m. 19.7s.

Race & Rally Bishopscourt Rally (Round 2. McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship) Bishopscourt, Co. Down: 1. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2) 38m. 42.7s; 2. G. Sayers/G. Gilchrist (Ford Fiesta R5)+22.0s; 3. D. McGarrity/G. Henderson (VW Polo GTi R5)+25.9s; 4. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)+59.8s; 5. S. Biggerstaff/A. Nestor (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 01.1s; 6. J. McGonigle/C. Geaney (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 23.4s.

Monaghan Navigation Trial (Final round National Navigation Trial Championship) Ardaghey: 1. P. Duffy/E. Hughes (Subaru) 1penalty; 2. M. Tynan/D. McCrudden (Subaru) 3pens; 3. D. Kelly/Oisin Sherlock (Subaru) 4pens; 4. D. Butler/D. O’Donovan (Subaru) 14pens; 5. M. Tynan/C. Tynan (Subaru) 20pens; 6. S. Dalton/R. Treanor (Subaru) 20pens.

National Navigation Championship (Final Positions): 1. D. Butler/D. O’Donovan 100points; 2. S. Dalton/R. Treanor 98pts; 3. D. Kelly/O. Sherlock 91pts;