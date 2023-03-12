Tapking Basketnall: Blount delivers, Ballincollig's new home, Brunell regrets

Blount saves Neptune’s season

JORDAN Blount has never wanted for confidence and the Neptune star delivered when his side needed it the most on Saturday night in the key Superleague clash in Tralee as the Cork aside prevailed 77-73.

The winner-take-all game with Warriors was a physical battle all game long with neither team ever managing more than a seven-point lead. With just over three minutes to go and the game tied, Blount stepped to the fore scoring eight points. The biggest of the baskets came with 14 seconds to go after Tralee had just tied the game on the other end. Blount caught the ball well beyond the three point line and hit an NBA range three to give Neptune the final lead of the game. Neptune’s star finished the game with a game-high 30 points, as he saved Neptune’s blushes from what should have been unthinkable, them missing the playoffs. For the Leesiders they now finished third in the Southern Conference and have a long trip to Belfast to look forward to. One thing that would help is if Colin O’Reilly can convince Tarkus Ferguson to play in aggressive mode as the American still looks like he’s in second gear at times.

Tralee’s title defence ends

Tralee Warriors and John Dowling deserve huge credit for the fight they put in over the past two months as they tried to salvage their season and make the playoffs. In the end they were hugely unfortunate not to make the end of season tournament. DeOndre Jackson almost saved them again on Saturday with some huge baskets but ultimately they struggled to create enough high quality looks. The immediate reflection was that they were missing one more playmaker on the team. Andre Michelson, their Swedish guard, was supposed to be that additional creator but the signing ended up a disaster as he averaged less than 5 points a game before being released. Going forward the concern for Tralee will be that their Championship nucleus of Kieran Donaghy, Eoin Quigley, Daniel Jokubaitis and Fergal O’Sullivan are all aging and their brightest young talent have all gone to the States. It’s a team potentially in transition but one who could still have a huge impact next year.

Ballincollig enjoy house-warming party

Emporium Cork Basketball were the other Southern Conference team who had to win to secure their playoff lives. They hosted St Vincent’s in the clubs first ever game in MTU. The venue looked amazing and is fitting for one of the brightest clubs in the country. Any Ballincollig fans fearing drama on the final day of the regular season were quickly put at ease as Ballincollig settled into their new surroundings with a demolition of Vincent's. John Dawson and Jose Gonzales combined for 16 in the first quarter alone and Ballincollig never looked back. The win, coupled with Neptune’s win, means that Emporium Cork Basketball finish in 4th and will face a trip to Dublin to face DBS Eanna in the first round of the playoffs.

Brunell stun Meteors in Dublin

During the week Edel Thornton described Brunell’s season as disappointing as they failed to make the playoffs. The challenge for the majority of the year was that Brunell played for so long without any Americans and their lack of size and scoring showed. They finished their season on a high, beating Trinity Meteors in overtime on Saturday 82-79. Their late American recruit Akilha Bethel showed exactly what they had been missing as she scored 36 points. For Brunell, the disappointment remains for this season but a foundation has possibly been laid for a huge season next year if they can get their recruitment right. For Meteors, there are yet again more questions than answers as their late season implosion continues. One win in their last six games is hard to understand for a team that just two months ago were in the race for a league and cup double. Niall Berry will try get his team to bounce back for the Champions Trophy but from the outside this looks like a team who are waiting for their season to end.

Maree end Demons run

Cup Champions University of Galway Maree have finished with the best record in the league after beating UCC Demons 87-71 in Galway. The loss was Demons first league loss since November and it ends a ten-game win streak for them. Maree’s defensive size caused Demons huge issues with Tala Fam ending the game with just eight points, which is the first time he’s failed to break double digits in the league this year. February Player of the Month MJ Randolph was also curtailed as he managed 24 points but only ten of those came away from the free throw line. For Maree, the size and mobility of Cutuk and Gomez continues to stifle other teams and is something people aren’t used to seeing in Ireland. Maree now have a home run to look forward to in the playoffs with Sligo All Stars first up next week. Demons will host an old foe in Killester in what will be a clash of styles and tempo.

Killester bring in new American

With just one game to go in the regular season, Killester have made a big play by bringing in a new American, Lamar Morgan. The 6’7 swingman played at Coppin State and has had three seasons in Portugal before this year. For months, Killester have desperately needed another scorer to work alongside Paul Dick and Gregario Adon. The question will be whether or not one regular season game is enough to really prepare a player to come in and change Killester’s trajectory. In his first game, Morgan scored 14 in an overtime win over Sligo. The biggest plusses on the night for Killester were getting big minutes from Ciaran Roe and to integrate Morgan. Next week Killester will go to Demons with hopes of an upset. Killester lost to Demons by just six in Dublin a few weeks ago and they’ll hope Morgan could be the final piece of the puzzle to get them over the line. If they can win that game, they’ll be just two wins away from an improbable league title.

UCD Marian, Moycullen set for relegation playoff

UCD Marian have long been destined for the relegation playoff and their loss to DBS Eanna on Saturday had no impact on that. They now know who they will be playing as Moycullen’s mathematical hopes of avoiding the playoff ended with a loss to KCYMS on Saturday. Marian have won just twice this season, while Moycullen struggled early with injuries but have been much improved since Christmas. Interestingly Moycullen’s American Grant Olsen and their Spanish guard both missed the game on Saturday so they will be ones to watch in the playoff next weekend.

Mystics doom UU to relegation playoff

Going into the last game of the year, Ulster University knew that they’d need to beat bottom side University of Galway Mystics to avoid a relegation playoff with the second best team in Division 1. The young Mystics team were too good on the night though winning 86-75. For Mystics, their young team have developed brilliantly throughout the year and they are too good to go down from the Super League. The depth in the women’s game has changed this year and although it likely can’t happen now, moving to a 12 team league could potentially be the right move.

Star build momentum

Belfast Star have laid a good marker heading into the playoffs after beating Templeogue 90-80. Shon Briggs was outstanding, scoring 34 and in truth, Star were better value than a ten-point win. The win means Star have home court advantage against Neptune in the first round of the playoffs and that home court advantage could be critical. Star lost two weeks ago in Cork by just seven points and they will know they need to score more than the 65 they managed in Cork to trouble Neptune. The majority of Star’s scoring came from their Americans in Cork but Star will know their Irish core are generally more effective at home, where they are unbeaten so far this year. Amazingly Star are the only team in the playoffs who have won a league title over the past six years.

Basketball Ireland TV.

As the first full season of Basketball Ireland TV ends, it has been an interesting and overall positive development for the League. The standard of streaming and presentation can improve and you would expect it will over the next season or two. The biggest complaint isn’t around presentation but rather around access. For the platform and the sport to grow there has to be a certain amount of free-to-air games to maintain the sport on people’s radar and show them what they need to be a part of. Without that, the diehards of the sport will get to see more of the game and love it, but nobody else will come on that journey with them.