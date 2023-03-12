Confirmed: Katie's May 20 Cameron challenge in Dublin

Taylor is set to leap up to light-welterweight and challenge Chantelle Cameron for the Northampton fighter's four world titles at Dublin's 3Arena
Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 11:19
David Charlesworth

Katie Taylor will bid to become an undisputed world champion in a second weight category on her Irish homecoming as she challenges Chantelle Cameron on May 20.

Taylor (22-0, 6KOs) was initially slated to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles on the same date in a rematch against Amanda Serrano but the Puerto Rican was ruled out due to injury.

Instead, in her first professional fight on home soil, Taylor is set to leap up to light-welterweight and challenge Cameron (17-0, 8KOs) for the Northampton fighter's four world titles at Dublin's 3Arena.

"Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make," said the Bray fighter. "It's two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that's the first time that's ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

"People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I'm delighted it's happening and I'm looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in Dublin on May 20."

Taylor defeated Serrano in April last year via a narrow split decision as the first female fight to headline New York's famed Madison Square Garden fully justified the hype.

There was hope the rematch would take place at Croke Park but security costs meant the venue was switched and Serrano's injury has led to Cameron stepping into the breach.

Cameron, who will hold height and reach advantages over Taylor, became an undisputed champion at 140lbs with a unanimous decision victory over Jessica McCaskill last November in her most recent contest.

"It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening," said Cameron, who at 31 is five years younger than her next opponent.

"It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

"I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that. To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me.

"To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women's boxing will really mark my place in women's boxing and create my own legacy."

