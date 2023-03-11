Adeleke takes a superb silver in NCAA final

Rhasidat Adeleke claimed a brilliant silver medal in the final of the 400m at the NCAA Championships in New Mexico on Saturday night.
The Dubliner was only denied a prestigious national collegiate title by a historic run by winner Britton Wilson from the University of Arkansas who ran the second-fastest time in indoor history.
Adeleke, who came into these championships having recently broken her own Irish 200m and 400m records, was running in the first heat of the slightly unorthodox final where two groups of four run separately. Adeleke, in the second year of her scholarship with the University of Texas Longhorns, delivered in some style in Albuquerque, winning her heat in 50.45 having set a mind-blowing pace in the first 200m, clocking 23.07, before fading a touch in the final 50m.
Nonetheless it was a significantly faster time than her mark in Friday's heats and set a daunting bar for those in the second heat. However American Wilson more than cleared the bar with a truly blistering run, only bettered in history by Dutch sprinter Femke Bol. Bol had broken the record just last month at the Dutch Indoor Championships, shattering one of the oldest records in track and field as she set a new world-best time of 49.26.
Talitha Diggs took bronze in 50.49 having also run in the second heat, which appeared to favour Adeleke's two rivals as they drove one another on.