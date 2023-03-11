Blount dagger settles epic battle as Neptune end Warriors' season

Garveys Tralee Warriors 73 Energywise Ireland Neptune 77

It was a game that was billed the battle of the giants vying for that crucial play-off spot. In front of a full house at the Tralee Sports Centre Saturday's showdown truly lived up to that billing.

It was a thrilling contest with the sides level four times in the fourth quarter before Jordan Blount scored the clutch three-pointer from close to halfcourt with just 18.7 seconds left on the clock. It pushed Neptune 74-71 in front and the Warriors needed to respond. To his credit Daniel Jokubaitis had a go but missed and the final seconds were played on the charity line as Warriors' brave bid came up agonisingly short.

It was a classic hard-fought game with very little in it but Blount was the difference between winning and losing for Neptune with his game-high 30-point contribution, despite Dre Jackson draining 29 points for Warriors.

The opening quarter saw both sides play run-and-gun basketball as it was frantic stuff with both sides going for the jugular early. Matija Jokic scored an early Warriors basket but Tarkus Ferguson soon had Neptune in front. Warriors were trying to beat Neptune with some wild perimeter shooting from Daniel Jokubaitis before Dre Jackson steadied the ship with a three-point play. But Blount then thundered into the game as Kieran Donaghy came in for the home side and made a huge difference to at both ends of the Warriors court.

Blount was doing damage inside as he drained 12 first-quarter points to give his side a 21-20 lead. Jokubaitis and Donaghy were influential with a three-pointer each and it was obvious from an early stage that game would go down to the wire.

Cian Heaphy and Ferguson were scoring on the inside for Neptune but Warriors, thanks to inspirational drives to the basket by Jackson, led 31-28. Roy Downey levelled with a big three only for Jokubaitis to give Warriors back the lead and Jokic extended it to four. Neptune responded thanks to two buckets from Blount and a three from Ferguson saw Neptune move three in front. Eoin Quigley drained a two but missed the extra shot as Neptune retired at half time 38-37 in front.

Dre Jackson dominated the third quarter with some brilliant drives through the Neptune defence but it was Jokubaitis, with another pair of threes, who helped momentum swing in the Warriors favour. Back and forth it went, a brace of baskets from Downey and a turnaround jumper from Nil Sabata edging Neptune in front but again Jackson got some tough baskets. Xabi Arriaga dropped in a three only for Jokic to tie the game 55-55 at the end of the third.

It was all the balance throughout the final quarter as the sides traded deep shots. Dre Jackson gave Warriors a 63-62 lead with 3.55 left. It was 65-65 with 2.15 left but Blount pulled off a three-point play to give Neptune a three-point lead. From well outside the perimeter Jackson drained a massive three for Warriors but Arriaga responded. Jackson had the sides level at 71-71 with another deep shot and, with just 33 seconds on the clock, it looked like overtime would be required.

Blount had other ideas. An incredible three from way out in essence decided a pulsating battle as Energywise Ireland Neptune advanced to the play-offs and Garveys' brave six-game unbeaten run was ended.

Top Scorers: Neptune: J Blount 30, T Ferguson 13, R Downey 11. Warriors: Dre Jackson 29, D Jokubaitis 18, M Jokic 9