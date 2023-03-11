Taylor to fight Cameron in Dublin homecoming bout

Katie Taylor's troubled homecoming bout is finally back on track. The May 20th card at Dublin' 3Arena has proven controversial from the get-go with Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn unable to deliver on his promise of Croke Park date for the champion's first pro bout on home soil.

Then original opponent Amanda Serrano pulled out of a potential rematch through injury to leave the card up in the air. Howevecthe fight night is very much back and will see Taylor try to create even more history in the process.

Undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor confirmed on Saturday night that she will indeed move up to junior welterweight to meet England's Chantelle Cameron, the undisputed title holder at 135lbs.

This comes after the two fighters, both of whom are on Matchroom's books, had called each other out on social media this week, both saying they wanted to make the fight happen.

Taylor has held the junior welterweight belt already in her career, in 2019, having beaten Christina Linardatou in Manchester. This will be Cameron's first time defending the undisputed title which she claimed after victory over Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi late last year. The 31-year-old Cameron is 17-0 with eight knockouts.

"Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” Taylor told Matchroom. “It's two undefeated, reigning Undisputed World Champions going up against each other and I believe that's the first time that's ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I'm delighted it's happening and I'm looking forward to becoming a two-weight Undisputed Champion in Dublin on May 20."

“It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” said Cameron. “It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

“I’m no stranger to boxing away from home now and to be going into Katie’s backyard for her homecoming is massive. I’m glad to be a part of history again like I was in Abu Dhabi. I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that. The fight will be electric. We both are experienced, we are both game and we are both are coming to win “To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me. To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women’s boxing will really mark my place in women’s boxing and create my own legacy.”