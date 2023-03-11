Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke reaches NCAA 400m final 

Rhasidat Adeleke has advanced to the final of the women’s 400m at the NCAA in Albuquerque, New Mexico after clinching second place in her semi-final run
THROUGH: Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland has qualified for the 400m final at the NCAA. Pic: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for European Athletics

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 11:15
Cian Locke

Rhasidat Adeleke has advanced to the final of the women’s 400m at the National Collegiate Athletic Association [NCAA] in Albuquerque, New Mexico after clinching second place in her semi-final run.

Adeleke, who runs for Texas University, came into this event having recently broken her own Irish 200m and 400m records.

The Dubliner came second in her heat behind Britton Wilson in a time of 51.12. That was the third fastest time overall, behind Wilson as the fastest qualifier in a time of 50.69 and Talitha Diggs with 50.79.

Adeleke's time was the 8th-fastest in the University of Texas history and comfortably secured her place in Saturday’s final which will take place at 11.20pm Irish time.

