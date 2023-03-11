Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke reaches NCAA 400m final 

Rhasidat Adeleke has advanced to the final of the women’s 400m at the National Collegiate Athletic Association [NCAA] in Albuquerque, New Mexico after clinching second place in her semi-final run.
Adeleke, who runs for Texas University, came into this event having recently broken her own Irish 200m and 400m records.
Well worth the late night to see @rhasidatadeleke comfortably qualifying for the final of 400m at the #NCAATF in Albuquerque 🇺🇸 @irishathletics pic.twitter.com/rVb3PMEbhw— Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) March 10, 2023
The Dubliner came second in her heat behind Britton Wilson in a time of 51.12. That was the third fastest time overall, behind Wilson as the fastest qualifier in a time of 50.69 and Talitha Diggs with 50.79.
Look out when she learns to use those arms. She’s carrying them instead using them to drive the legs. The difference is significant over 400. Helps increase speed and reduce fatigue. https://t.co/9iGfp6XXRn— Michael Johnson (@MJGold) March 11, 2023
Adeleke's time was the 8th-fastest in the University of Texas history and comfortably secured her place in Saturday’s final which will take place at 11.20pm Irish time.