Clash of the giants as Neptune battle Tralee for coveted playoff ticket

It’s the biggest You’ve Got To Be There game of the season.

Or indeed of any season Irish basketball has had since Covid.

A bit like that unforgettable night in Nowlan Park 10 years ago where the two outstanding hurling teams of that era were pitted against each in a first-round death-or-glory qualifier, we’ve a scenario in Tralee on Saturday night whereby the two sides who met in both last year’s Cup final and Superleague final square off in the last game of the regular season to decide which one of them secures the last ticket going to this year’s league playoffs.

For Kilkenny and Tipp, read Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Energywise Ireland Neptune. Almost incredibly one of the teams who made it to the final two of last season won’t even make the last eight this season and there’ll be folks hanging from the rafters to see which one of them it is.

Well, there’s still a remote chance that they each might each make it to the playoffs. At the moment Emporium Cork, aka Ballincollig, also have an 11-7 win-loss record. Should Ciaran O’Sullivan’s team lose to lowly Bright St Vincent’s earlier in the day (4pm tipoff) and Tralee beat Neptune, Ballincollig will miss out on the playoffs on account of Neptune having the superior head-to-head scoring record (Neptune beat Ballincollig by four in the Stadium, three more than Ballincollig won the return game by a month later).

But we can’t see Emporium slipping up. Not with them more likely to be inspired than spooked by playing for the first time in their new home court, the MTU Arena, and with what’s at stake for them and what little is on the line for Vincent’s.

For Tralee it’s very simple. Win or Go Home. No other permutation comes into it. They’ve an inferior head-to-head scoring record to Emporium Cork (though they beat the Ballincollig side on the buzzer in January they lost to them by 10 earlier in the season). And on account of the astonishing manner in which Neptune lost to Templeogue last weekend, their existing head-to-head scoring record against Neptune and the fact they were defeated by Neptune by nine points earlier in the season doesn’t matter either.

For weeks there it seemed like it would. That Neptune would keep on racking up the late-season wins to keep their noses ahead of Tralee and that if it did come down to a last-game decider the Kerry side would have to beat them by 10 points more. But then Colin O’Reilly’s squad went and lost by 31 to mid-table Templeogue; not since 1987 when a few of us presumed there was a typo in our paper as we read that Ballina had beaten Ray Smith & Co 98-54 up in Killala have Neptune been on the wrong end of a hammering in such a crucial down-the-stretch league game. Now head-to-head doesn’t come into it. A one-point win will do Tralee.

That is all John Dowling’s side could have asked for from Santa or anyone else at Christmas. At the turn of the year they were 4-7, three games behind Neptune. That last fourth-qualifying spot from the Southern Conference seemed only mathematically possible and even then the law of probability suggested they had barely that.

Instead of giving up on their season, they dug in, knuckled down and committed to just winning their next game.

Changes were made: the Swedish guard Andree Michelsson was released and replaced by Rich Dunham, an American who played with Killarney last season and now offers first-choice pro De Ondre Jackson greater backup.

Veterans Eoin Quigley and Daniel Jokubaitis regained their form after uncharacteristic early-season slumps. Kieran Donaghy, after returning to football and picking up injuries in trying to help Austin Stacks avoid relegation from the senior championship, is also back to his old self; though he turned 40 last week he remains the league’s ultimate competitor.

BACK TO HIS BEST: Members of the Armagh panel watch Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy playing for Garveys Tralee Warriors against Pyrobel Killester in the Basketball Ireland Super League. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

And so they’ve ripped off seven wins on the trot, including that Jakobitis-to-Quigley javelin pass-layup on the buzzer against Ballincollig that evoked the spirit and memories of their multiple title-winning campaigns of previous years. Neptune, meanwhile, have continued to splutter as they have all season.

It’s as if they like everyone else thought with all their talent they’d at some stage get it together: if not in the Cup well then come the league playoffs. Yet here they are now 40 minutes away from not even making the playoffs. In October that would have been unimaginable.

They are still on paper the most talented team in the country. Jordan Blount’s 21.8 ppg is as much as any Irish player has ever averaged for the club in the top flight of Irish basketball.

When he and Nil Sabata click they are the most lethal tandem in the current league. Adam Heaphy, the reigning young player of the year, is back after missing the Templeogue game through injury. And Colin O’Reilly, as challenging as this season has been for him, has still won more big games and titles as a coach as well as a player than any other coach in the league.

Tralee – as a team, and as a town – know the danger Neptune pose. A bit like the NBA’s western conference with the LA Lakers, the Superleague’s southern conference has a marquee franchise with marquee players that should they make the playoffs could go on and win it all.

But will they even make the playoffs? It’s why the Sports Complex will be packed and rocking well before 7.30pm on Saturday evening. You’ve Got To Be There.