Keith Cronin out to land record-equalling fifth title

A late decision sees four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin embark on his quest to land a record-equalling fifth title in the series that begins with Saturday's Malcolm Wilson Rally in Cumbria. It’s the first of the seven round series where Jimmy McRae’s five title wins remains the barometer of success.

Ballylickey ace Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin, aboard the Michelin shod VW Polo GTi haven’t competed since last September when a second-place finish on the Trackrod Rally wasn’t enough to keep them in the title race.

Even though reigning champions Osian Pryce/Noel O’Sullivan are not defending their crown, Cronin’s quest is none the easier with WRC2 factory driver and number one seed Adrien Fourmaux campaigning the M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2. Unlike his French rival, who won this event three seasons ago, Cronin will be a little rusty over the opening stages in the Cumbrian forests where Fourmaux will be expected to set the pace.

“We’re not really sure yet how many BRC rounds he (Fourmaux) will be able to fit in around his World Championship schedule, if he does most of them, it will be hard to see beyond him for the title.”

However, Cronin doesn’t need any motivation. “There’s definitely some unfinished business there for me,” he says.

Cronin, due to his late entry, is seeded at No. 38 but set to start much higher up the order.

Other Irish interest includes recent Killarney Forest rally winner Mark Donnelly/Stephen O’Hanlon (Ford Fiesta R5), reigning Junior BRC champions Eamonn Kelly/Conor Mohan, who step up to BRC1in their VW Polo GTi R5; Derry’s Johnnie Mulholland and Killeagh’s Eoin Treacy will debut a Ford Fiesta Rally3. The seven stage event sees Jourdan Serderidis give the Ford Puma Rally1 its first competitive outing in Britain, in line with the regulations he is not eligible to score BRC points.

Meanwhile, there’s a strong Irish contingent for the opening round of the European Rally Championship at Rally Serras de Fafe in Portugal. Hyundai Motorsport driver Craig Breen (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) is at number three and should prevail while reigning Irish forest champion Patrick O’Brien will steer his championship winning Skoda Fabia R5 as part of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy Team that also features Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20 N Rally2).

Elsewhere, the second round of the Northern Ireland Rally Championship, the Bishopscourt Rally in County Down, also on Saturday, has defending champion Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally2) as the top seed followed by Derry’s Desi Henry, who debuts a similar car.

The National Navigation Trial Championship will be decided on the Saturday night’s Monaghan Navigation Trial where the Subaru’s of local duo of Shane Dalton/Ryan Treanor and Cork’s Derek Butler/Denis O’Donovan vie for the title.

Seeding for next week’s Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally was revealed on earlier this week. The top ten is as follows: 1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5); 2. Callum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5); 3. Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5); 4. Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan (Citroen C3 Rally2); 5. Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 Rally2); 6. Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2); 7. Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2); 8. Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2); 9. Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (VW Polo GTi R5); 10. Gareth MacHale/Brian Murphy (VW Polo GTi R5).