Colm Crowley shows credentials to clinch family bragging rights

Colm Crowley raised his profile several degrees by impressively winning the Mike Hourihane Cup final at the expense of John A. Murphy and Jimmy Collins at Bauravilla.

It emphatically announces him into the adult ranks as a player of real quality. Adding even more spice to the victory is that this is the signature competition of his home club. He also has the bonus of some family bragging rights. His father, Michael, was beaten in the 2022 final.

Crowley had to fight for this one, even if he proved to be too powerful in the closing stages. Collins showed his credentials with a super second bowl from the bridge. Murphy followed with a brilliant lead winning third shot. Those bowls forced Crowley to find his A game, which he did in quick order.

He started to shift the narrative with a brilliant fourth, followed by an equally good fifth one to Dekker’s. He reached the rock in two more from there. That sequence pushed him a bowl clear of Murphy and two bowls ahead of Collins. He held that sensational level of performance by making the bridge wall in two more for a highly impressive tally of nine throws to put the contest out of reach.

Given that he was still playing under-18 in 2020, it was an exceptional performance. He beat two highly rated opponents with all the added pressure of delivering on his home road on the big occasion.

Philip O’Donovan, who won back-to-back King of the Roads titles at Ballincurrig, resumed his bowling career there with an impressive win on Sunday. The former All-Ireland senior champion and European silver medallist proved too strong for Michael O’Leary in the East Cork – Waterford Veteran championship. It was a highly impressive performance from a player who had been absent from the game for several years.

He scorched past the no-play line in six to raise a bowl of odds. He added a second bowl between there and the big corner. He then played a sensational bowl to open light at the top of the short straight, to take his lead to three bowls of odds and O’Leary conceded.

David O’Mahony advanced at the expense of Ger O’Driscoll in the Mid-Cork Junior A championship at Ballinacurra. He appeared to have gained a winning lead after a great seventh shot past Perrott’s. O’Driscoll rallied strongly though and was right back in the frame facing into the last third of the score. O’Mahony raised his game again though and won comfortably.

Darragh Dempsey snatched a last shot win off David Hubbard at Béal na Marbh. Hubbard set the early pace with a big shot to the farm, followed by another one to light. He had close to a bowl of odds at McCarthy’s and held that to the rock. He raised a full bowl at Hubbard’s. Dempsey began to chip away at that lead. He was just 30m hind with two to go and the same odds separated them for the last shot, which Dempsey won.

Munster and Ulster ended all-square at the end of the interprovincial team finals at Newcastle, Co. Dublin on Saturday. Munster won the Boys U12 and U14 titles, with Ross O’Brien taking the Boys U14 individual gold and Chloë Hubbard the girls U12 gold. Ulster won both of the girls team events, Eleanor Sweeney won the girls U14 gold medal and Jack O’Reilly the boys U12.

Ross O’Brien’s winning performance, backed up by top class play by Tom McCarthy, Oisín Murray and Dylan O’Shea gave Munster a total of 2,254.4m in the Boys u14 final. This put them almost 84m ahead of Ulster who scored 2,170.6m, with Connaught third.

Eleanor Sweeney was the star of the girls U14 section leading an Ulster team that also included Kayla McCartney, Megan O’Reilly and Clíodhna Donnelly to an emphatic win over Munster, when they carded a very impressive 1,818.8 m. Connaught were third there too.

Jack O’Reilly’s top class display was not enough to win the U12 team title for Ulster. The Munster team of Jack Allen, Tadg Hickey, Eoin Kelly and Eoin Hickey accumulated a winning score of a 1,992.1m. Likewise Chloë Hubbard’s gold performance was not enough to save Munster, who were beaten by Ulster, who carded 1,545m to win the U12 girls team title.

At Lyre Wayne Parkes finished strongly to beat Donal O’Riordan, while Denis Wilmot beat Alex O’Donovan in the last shot. Andrew O’Callaghan beat Éamon Bowen and Edmund Sexton beat Liam Walsh at Doneraile. PJ Cooney beat Andrew O’Leary at Carraig na bhFear.