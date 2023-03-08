'There’s a reason why the Parisians leave in the summer time' - Irish Olympians to feel the heat at Paris 2024

Ireland’s Olympians will be feeling the heat long before they run their races or fight their bouts in Paris next year with plans afoot to accommodate up to 13,000 athletes and other team members in an official village with no air conditioning.

Local organisers, working on the back of the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, are looking to host a carbon neutral Games so sustainability is a key component of the two-week extravaganza in the French capital.

Temperatures in Paris have twice crested above 40 degrees in the previous four summers and, while organisers say rooms will be six degrees cooler than outside, that could still leave people living in 34 degree heat should another heatwave strike.

It is an issue that is causing considerable concern globally and Team Ireland’s chef de mission Gavin Noble has admitted that it will be a challenge.

“There’s a reason why the Parisians leave in the summer time,” he said.

Organisers are said to be considering their options, including floor fans, while Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has criticised plans for teams to pay for their own air conditioning during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Noble is preparing on the basis that the air con won’t be available and is advising Irish athletes to stay in rooms at local temperatures when training abroad in an attempt to acclimatise now rather than later.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s official Olympic training camp will be held on home soil for the very first time thanks to the proximity of Paris and the rapidly improving facilities available at the Sports Ireland Campus in west Dublin.

The hope is that various arms of Team Ireland will be able to welcome other nations to Abbotstown in the run-up to the Games while plans are also in train to make the most of the Olympic experience itself.

The OFI has unveiled partnerships with the Centre Culturel Irlandais and the O’Sullivan Group in Paris with the former serving as a base for athletes to unwind after their events and the latter providing venues for supporters on the ground.

The official Team Ireland Supporter’s House will be O’Sullivan’s By The Mill, next door to the famous Moulin Rouge in Pigalle. The Team Ireland Family House will be O’Sullivan’s Franklin D Roosevelt near the Champs Elysées.