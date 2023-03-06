Tralee keep up winning streak to stay in hunt

Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors picked up their seventh win in a row to remain in the hunt for a place in the end-of-season playoffs.

The Kerry club, Emporium Cork Basketball and Energywise Ireland Neptune remain in a three-way battle for the two remaining playoff spots in the North Conference.

Warriors won 88-70 at UCD Marian, they trailed 40-35 at half-time, but a strong third quarter saw John Dowling’s side outscore their hosts 31-11 to help propel them to another victory.

“It’s a big win from us, UCD were excellent and we really had to dig deep in the third quarter. Once again our defence was the difference on the road. I’m delighted to be back in the (Tralee Sports) Complex next week, winner takes all." head coach John Dowling said.

Tralee host Neptune in their final regular season game of the season. A win for either side will secure a playoff berth.

It was a mixed weekend for Emporium Cork Basketball, they lost 86-83 at DBS Éanna on Saturday, but picked up a vital 93-86 win at Killester on Sunday to keep them in the playoff shake-up. Keelan Cairns (25) John Dawson (24) led their offence for the Cork club, while Paul Dick was potent at the basket for Killester, on 32 points.

In-form UCC Demons made it 10 Super League wins in a row on Sunday, defeating Belfast Star 110-104, which was a third loss in a row for Adrian Fulton’s side. Michael Randolph Jr was again to the fore, draining 34 points.

“Always happy with the win," said Demons head coach Daniel O'Mahony. "We played good in patches, but credit to Belfast (Star) they shot the ball extremely well. We will learn from our mistakes and back to training court this week in preparation of (University of Galway) Maree next weekend.”

Recently crowned MissQuote.ie Super League champions The Address UCC Glanmire edged DCU Mercy 66-62 meanwhile.

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell said: “Great game of basketball, we had to dig really deep. Both teams were brilliant defensively and we struggled on offence ‘til the last three minutes, but any time you get out of DCU with a win you are happy. I think DCU (Mercy) will be there or thereabouts come the Champions Trophy.”

Singleton SuperValu Brunell overcame i3PT Fr. Mathews 87-75 and head coach Liam Culloty was pleased to pick up a derby win. “Delighted to come through a very tough Cork derby with a win. It was a close game throughout.”

Killester sealed their berth in the end-of-season Champions Trophy, with a 73-70 win at University of Galway Mystics.