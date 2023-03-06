Conor Meany: poor Neptune showing a real head-scratcher 

Neptune fail to fire against Templeogue

Neptune’s road loss to Templeogue was a head-scratcher for many around Irish basketball. Neptune are still in a fight for the final Southern Conference playoff spot and yet they arrived to the National Basketball Arena with a lack of energy or urgency as they got blown out 94-63 by a team who won’t make the playoffs this year. Templeogue were excellent, with Lorcan Murphy back to his best and James Gormley dominating inside early on, but for as good as the Dubliners were Neptune helped them along the way. Neptune when flowing are the best in the country, but when they aren’t hitting shots, they are extremely vulnerable. Their defense on Saturday was poor and their body language was worse. They remain the team most capable of turning a switch but at the moment it’s hard to see how they can win three playoff games in a row, and if they don’t win next week in Tralee, they won’t even get an opportunity to try.

Emporium Cork Basketball are almost there.

It was a mixed weekend for Emporium Cork Basketball as they lost against Eanna courtesy of a late run from the Rathfarnham side. Knowing they needed at least one win in a weekend double header, Emporium bounced back well on Sunday to beat Killester 93-86. Keelan Cairns' strong shooting performance (25 points) on Sunday gave that extra spark and Killester couldn’t keep up despite the good work of Paul Dick. The win for Ballincollig means that a home win against St Vincent’s next week will seal a playoff berth. A loss and a Neptune loss would see them knocked out of the playoff race. For Killester the limp to the finish line continues as they lost to both Emporium and KCYMS over the weekend. Gregario Adon and Conroy Baltimore remain out and both are badly needed. Ciaran Roe and Paddy Sullivan both got minutes over the weekend which is helpful but it will be hard for Killester to create momentum heading into the playoffs now.

Demons continue good form

The team with the most momentum in the country are UCC Demons. On Sunday they beat Belfast Star in a shootout 110-104 for their 10th straight league win. Demons haven’t lost since November in the league and they head into a crunch game next week against Maree with lots of momentum. The winner of that game next week will finish top of the Southern Conference and will have home advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Danny O’Mahony was coach of the month for February and he deserves great credit. Perhaps only Maree are as comfortable in their identity and rotations as Demons. For their first year back in the league, Demons have been brilliant.

Liffey seal playoff berth

Liffey Celtic's late-season surge continued on Saturday with an impressive second-half performance against WIT Wildcats. Trailing 38-28 at the break, Liffey then burst into life in the third quarter that they won 26-9. The team is gritty and consistently has six players in double digits at the moment which is incredibly difficult to stop. As we move into the playoffs, nobody will want to face Liffey Celtics and that’s the way Karl Kilbride will like it. As Liffey seal their spot, it ends the hopes of Singleton Supervalu Brunell who managed to beat Fr Mathews after a huge fourth quarter performance. Brunell have used the season to develop Irish talent but the lack of American for the majority of the season was too much to overcome.

Maree’s minor concerns

University of Galway Maree’s march to a potential league and cup double continued with a good win over St Vincents (81-72) on Saturday night. Without Eoin Rockall, things got nervy for Maree when they lost Jarrett Haines to an ankle injury in the first half. Charlie Crowley will have a decision to make next week depending on the severity of Haines injury. Do they rest their American star ahead of the playoffs and risk losing the top seed to Demons, or do they try everything in their power to get that top spot. Either way, this has been a brilliant campaign by Maree and they remain the team to beat in the playoffs.

Neptune and Tralee Warriors set for a showdown.

Tralee Warriors looked in trouble against the league’s weakest team UCD Marian on Saturday before a third-quarter push changed the game. UCD’s Jon Jean had 16 points in the first quarter as UCD used a 19-0 run to really push Tralee. The familiar trio of De’Ondre Jackson, Daniel Jokubaitis and Matija Jokic got Tralee out of trouble as they won the third quarter by 20 and never looked back, winning 88-70. The win is Tralee’s seventh in a row and it gives them a major chance to reach the playoffs. Tralee now know that they have Neptune in the Complex next Saturday and a win will seal their playoff spot. It’s a brilliant do-or-die ending to the regular season and Tralee have to be complimented for how they’ve defended their league title, despite challenges at times.

Sligo seal playoff spot

In their first season back at Super League level for over two decades, Sligo All Stars have sealed a playoff spot courtesy of a 89-83 win over Moycullen. Christian Williams' 33 points and Tom Childs' 29 was enough to overcome Grant Olsson’s 37 points. Sligo have been excellent, if inconsistent, in their first year back and if they can shoot well they can trouble any team in the playoffs. Moycullen’s loss, combined with KCYMS’ road win against Killester, likely dooms Moycullen to the relegation playoff with UCD Marian. Moycullen would need to beat KCYMS by an incredible 48 points to change their fate.

Glanmire outlast rivals DCU Mercy

Despite not having anything to play for, Super League Champions Glanmire were able to overcome their fierce rivals DCU Mercy 66-62 in Dublin on Sunday. Mercy were leading for much of the game and were having success inside against the smaller Glanmire team but a brilliant defensive display in the fourth quarter was enough to win the game for the Leesiders. As the game came down to the wire, Glanmire’s two Americans combined for 15 in the fourth while Mercy’s American duo didn’t score. Despite the loss, Mercy will know they can hang with the Champions and the teams will likely see each other again in the Champions Trophy.

Who will win the league?

The Men’s Super League title over the past five or six seasons has been hard to call as no team has ever really been way out in front of the chasing pack. This year, with one regular season game to go, it’s impossible to know who will come out on top at the end of the playoffs. Rather than teams adding quality wins and building momentum, most teams are raising more questions about their title credentials than anything. Demons and Maree look to be the most consistent of the top teams but it’s all to play for. Last year we saw how regular season form counts for nothing as Ballincollig were dumped out in the first round and this year could be equally unpredictable.

Meteor’s continue tailspin

Since the Cup Final loss to Killester, Trinity Meteors have closed the season 2-4. The loss in form has seen them go from title contenders to four games behind the eventual champions Glanmire. In their 81-76 loss to Ulster University on Saturday they had to play without Claire Melia and with less than eight minutes of Celena Taborn on the floor. For weeks, Meteors were credited by overpowering teams and being able to execute their plan with ease. As teams got to grips with Plan A, there hasn’t been a huge amount of evidence of plan B and as a result they’ve struggled. Part of that struggle is how little the core group have played in the league together and another year or two under Niall Berry with the same core could help iron out these issues. For now though, Meteors are heading into the Champions Trophy, seemingly in crisis.