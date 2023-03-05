'We'll give it a good bash' - Sarah Lavin 'elated' to reach another final

Sarah Lavin made it a flying start for the Irish on the final day of the European Indoor Championships
'We'll give it a good bash' - Sarah Lavin 'elated' to reach another final

2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships, Ataköy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Turkey 5/3/2023

Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 10:06
Cathal Dennehy

Sarah Lavin made it a flying start for the Irish on the final day of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul on Sunday morning, powering into the final of the 60m hurdles with a 7.99 clocking to finish third in her 60m hurdles semi-final.

It means that within the last 12 months, Lavin has reached a World indoor, European outdoor and European indoor final, the only question now being whether she can improve on her fifth place finish in Munich last year.

“I’m elated, to do another of the major finals is fantastic,” said Lavin. “My start wasn’t fantastic, we’re looking to get out a little bit quicker, get to that first hurdle a little bit quicker, and my strength is as I come through the race, if I can put myself in a better position early on.” 

Lavin believes it will take “sub-7.90” to get a medal and she is hoping to get closer to Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 7.84, with her current best standing at 7.95. 

“We’ll give it a good bash and see what we can do.” 

By now, the 29-year-old feels at home amid the bright lights of championship racing – not that it ever gets any easier. 

“I think nerves are fantastic; it’s free adrenaline, and the day I stop getting nervous and don’t feel my heart racing on the line, I should be concerned,” she said. 

“I think I’m more comfortable racing these girls now, and you get more confident within yourself.” 

Lavin was the sixth-fastest qualifier for the final, with Finland’s Reetta Hurske leading the way with 7.85. The final takes place at 5.55pm Irish time today.

European Indoor Championships: Live, RTÉ 2, 4.0pm; BBC 2, 3.30pm 

Irish in action (all times Irish): Sarah Lavin, women’s 60m hurdles final, 5.55pm Women’s 4x400m relay, 4.25pm Darragh McElhinney, men’s 3000m final, 5.0pm

More in this section

Verstappen streaks to Bahrain pole to strike first blow Verstappen streaks to Bahrain pole to strike first blow
Israel Olatunde after the race 4/3/2023 'Fine margins and the smallest things' - Olatunde bows out of indoors
Sarah Lavin competing in the heats of the Women’s 60m Hurdles 4/3/2023 Tide turns as three Irish advance from heats in Istanbul
<p>TROUBLED TIMES: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Golden State Warriors. Pic: Justin Ford/Getty Images)</p>

NBA star Morant to miss two games after appearing to wave gun in video

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd