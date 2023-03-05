'We'll give it a good bash' - Sarah Lavin 'elated' to reach another final

Sarah Lavin made it a flying start for the Irish on the final day of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul on Sunday morning, powering into the final of the 60m hurdles with a 7.99 clocking to finish third in her 60m hurdles semi-final.

It means that within the last 12 months, Lavin has reached a World indoor, European outdoor and European indoor final, the only question now being whether she can improve on her fifth place finish in Munich last year.