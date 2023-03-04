'Fine margins and the smallest things' - Olatunde bows out of indoors

Israel Olatunde’s European Indoor Championships came to an abrupt end in the semi-finals of the men’s 60m in Istanbul tonight, the 20-year-old Dundalk sprinter finishing seventh in 6.69 seconds. Afterwards, the Irish 60m and 100m record holder noted that travel issues had played a part in his sub-par performance.

“I didn’t have the greatest preparations, I arrived 12 hours before my heat but in a championship there’s no excuses,” he said. “I come to every championship to compete, to do your best and I need to just improve on my mistakes for outdoors.”