Mark English out of European Indoors due to illness

One of Ireland's best medal hopes, Mark English has been forced to pull out of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.
English was slated to run in the 800m event on Thursday evening.
"I came here in great shape, but unfortunately I'm not in a position to do myself justice," the Finn Valley AC man said.
Athletics Ireland said in a statement that they 'look forward to seeing him back in the green singlet later this year'.
John Fitzsimons (Kildare AC) will go in the the heats of the 800m (Thursday 4.14pm).