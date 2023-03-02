Mark English out of European Indoors due to illness

"Unfortunately I'm not in a position to do myself justice," he said. 
Mark English out of European Indoors due to illness

SETBACK: Ireland’s Mark English will sit out the action. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 13:31

One of Ireland's best medal hopes, Mark English has been forced to pull out of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul. 

English was slated to run in the 800m event on Thursday evening. 

"I came here in great shape, but unfortunately I'm not in a position to do myself justice," the Finn Valley AC man said. 

Athletics Ireland said in a statement that they 'look forward to seeing him back in the green singlet later this year'.

John Fitzsimons (Kildare AC) will go in the the heats of the 800m (Thursday 4.14pm).

More in this section

Conor Benn File Photo Eddie Hearn attempting to secure US boxing licence for Conor Benn
Rainy Pass World's most famous dog sled race will have smallest ever field
Rhasidat Adeleke 1/3/2023 'There's a big jump to come' — Awesome Adeleke aims higher again 
<p>NEXT STEPS: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Picture: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images</p>

Aaron Rodgers says decision on future will come ‘soon enough’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd