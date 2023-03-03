Moffett begins championship defence in Longford

Motorsport

The Triton Showers National Rally Championship begins on Sunday with a star-studded capacity entry for the Midland Moto Rally in Longford. While the Killarney and District Motor Club has announced Assess Ireland as title sponsor for the Rally of the Lakes.

As expected the national season-opener is over-subscribed - with over 50 in reserve - but it is also a field of top quality with seven drivers holding either a National or Tarmac title, five with both.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett starts the defence of his crown on what was a happy hunting ground four years ago when he won by over a minute, but Sunday is a different proposition. “Everyone in the top ten has won a rally at some stage so it’s going to be tough, I think the margin of success will be small.

“Matt (Edwards) is a strong contender to win but hopefully we will be fit to manage him. Based on more recent results, I think Matt along with Sam (Moffett) and Callum (Devine) are going to be the main threat, I expect there will not be much between the four of us.”

While it will be a treat for the spectators, it remains to be seen if any of the trio will sign up for the eight-round series and prevent Josh Moffett from securing a record-equalling triple national title.

Sam Moffett is armed with his new Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car and Matt Edwards is behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally2 belonging to Limerick’s Keith Lyons, who has enlisted the triple British Rally champion to get the car set-up correctly for Irish rallying.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle returns in the hope that he will finally have a clean run in his VW Polo GTi R5. Armagh’s Darren Gass (Citroen C3 Rally2), Monaghan’s Stephen Wright / (Ford Fiesta R5), Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi), Monaghan’s Niall Maguire (Subaru WRC), and Waterford’s Andrew Purcell (Skoda Fabia R5) bolster the starting top ten of the Ardmore Air Conditioning Corp/Longford Arms co-sponsored event.

Naas racer James Roe makes his debut with the Andretti Autosport team on Sunday in the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone series that begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Meanwhile, the Killarney and District Motor Club has announced Tralee-based company Assess Ireland as the new title sponsor for the International Rally of the Lakes. Event clerk of the course Dermot Healy commented: “I’m delighted that they (Assess Ireland) chose our event to be partner with and we are particularly delighted with a minimum three year option, from experience we can grow and develop together.”

Elsewhere and in response some comments on social media, the Donegal Motor Club has issued a brief statement. “In the interest of clarity and to dismiss some comments on social media about this year’s Donegal International Rally (June 16-18) the committee of the Donegal Motor Club can confirm that the rally, as a major event in the north-west, will proceed as planned.”