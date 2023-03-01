'There's a big jump to come' — Awesome Adeleke aims higher again 

As far as she’s come, it’s hard to shake the sense that this is just the beginning. Because when you ask Rhasidat Adeleke about her latest remarkable run – that Irish and NCAA 400m record of 50.33 last weekend – the 20-year-old Dubliner tells you in definite terms that it was far from perfect.

“I have so much more to give,” she says. “I don’t feel like I was at max capacity. I finished the race and felt fine, so I do feel there’s a big jump to come.”

That could well happen next week, and it might have to if Adeleke is to win her first NCAA title. That’s due to the emergence of Talitha Diggs, the University of Florida student who broke Adeleke’s NCAA record less than 90 minutes after it was set, clocking an American indoor record of 50.15 in Arkansas on Saturday. They will square off at the NCAA Indoors in Albuquerque next week, with Adeleke’s stateside commitments meaning she had to bypass this week’s European Indoors in Istanbul.

But she’ll be back in an Irish vest later this year, with Adeleke saying she will “most likely” line up at the European U23 Championships in July, all building towards the World Championships in Budapest in August. It’s no longer hyperbole to suggest she can be a medal contender there, and then there’s the whole matter of the Paris Olympics, now just over 16 months away.

It's a time of big decisions for the Tallaght native, with several brands lining up to offer hefty professional contracts – her value, her potential, now higher than ever. When will she go pro?

“Me and my coach have been talking about that. I’m just trying to focus on now because even if I do it this year, I won’t be going pro right now," she says. "It’s very often that elite athletes, when they run fast times, get distracted and all they start thinking about is making decisions based on becoming a professional athlete. I kind of just want to stay in the moment.”

MAKING STRIDES: Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke at the World Championships in Oregon last summer. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

One thing Adeleke will struggle to shut out in the build-up to the Paris Olympics is hype, though being based at the University of Texas, 4,600 miles from Dublin, will help keep that in check.

“I definitely always appreciate all the noise,” she says. “It motivates me seeing how much joy I bring, sometimes to people I don’t even know. Most of the commotion is on social media (but) I’m able to just turn my phone off, reset and get ready for my next competition.”

Adeleke has been based in Austin since January 2021, training under coach Edrick Floreal, and while she hasn’t felt homesick, she’s as close as ever to her mother, Ade.

“She calls me every five minutes, so it feels like she’s still here anyway,” she laughs. “She worked so hard for everything and made sure I had the opportunities to achieve all I achieved. I want to be able to repay her for all that.”

Adeleke opened her season with a national 400m record of 50.45 in Albuquerque, a clocking that left her “absolutely shook”, given she’d written 50.8 as her goal for the indoor season on a form given to her by Floreal months before. “He was like, ‘You're going to smash that,’ and I didn't see it at the time, but he really knows what he's talking about.”

After a breakthrough 2022, in which she finished ninth at the World Championships and fifth in the European final, Adeleke resumed training in October, at which point she began working with the 400m group in Texas. Her winter training has involved “a lot of long reps – 600s, 500s, 400s” and if she’s learned one thing from recent races, it’s to be brave over the opening half of her races, finally trusting her coach’s repeated insistence that she’ll last it out.

“I’m still not a guru at the event,” she says. “But I am learning.”

Given the tight turns of the indoor tracks are not best suited to her lengthy stride, the prospect of what she might achieve in the summer has many in Irish athletics brimming with excitement – including Adeleke. In both her NCAA races and at the World Championships last year, she looked to others with a mixture of reverence and respect. This year, many will now look to her that same way.

“I definitely don't let the fact that I might be a big name or might be one to watch affect my performances,” she says. “I'm always going to give it my all regardless.”

