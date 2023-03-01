Sport Ireland bump up elite investment in run-up to Paris

Sport Ireland has announced an additional €4m investment in high-performance as it zeroes in on success at next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, and longer-term structures and supports to deliver medals further down the line.

The add-on brings to €24m the level of financial support committed to the elite sector in 2023 and it continues the trend of growing investment in an area where the total pot amounted to just €14m just five years ago.

The 2024 Games remains the immediate focus but the top-up of €4m from government coffers will go towards other initiatives which include coaching, athlete support and the activation of the ongoing High Performance Strategy.

The commitment to multi-annual funding, which the sector had campaigned for so long, continues and it is now extended to an International Carding Scheme which funds individual athletes’ training and competition programmes.

What that means is that the Kellie Harringtons, Ciara Mageeans and Paul O’Donovans of the world can push from here to the Olympics in the knowledge that the State has committed to their grants for this crucial two-year spell.

No small thing.

All told, Sport Ireland has allocated €10.8m to 19 National Governing Bodies for their various high-performance programmes and another €4.525m to 127 athletes across 14 sports, including Paralympics Ireland.

There are 32 athletes on the top-level ‘podium’ funding which brings with it €40,000 per annum. That compares to just 19 who were entitled to the same contribution in 2022. The overall gender breakdown in more or less 50-50.

Very little of this is electrifying news but it is the sort of detail that keeps the lights on. Quite literally in the case of the €1.9m of High Performance Impact Funding which addresses one-off costs for programmes and recognises how costs have risen in general.

Another half-a-million euro has been set aside for the Olympic Federation of Ireland for operations and admin support with Paralympics Ireland receiving €450,000 for the same reason.

Irish athletes won a total of 105 medals in 2022. That’s the highest ever recorded and it breaks down as 44 in the senior grades and another 61 at junior, youth and U23 levels. Almost a third of the total were golds.

Top-class sport is an expensive business and it’s not getting any cheaper. Sport Ireland put €31m into a Tokyo cycle that stretched for five years. They will distribute €9m extra across the three years of this shortened stretch up to Paris.

The system is drilling far deeper into the nooks and crannies of elite sport in an attempt to make every buck count but there is no getting away from the fact that some sports and some years costs more than others.

Supporting team sports has been singled out as one key area of a high-performance strategy spanning 2021-2032 and so more money has been set aside for the women’s hockey team as they target a second straight Olympic qualification.

Sport Ireland invested €150,000 in in a player funding scheme in 2022 and that will double this year and next as a means of supporting players who have had to juggle their sporting ambitions with day jobs and life’s other needs and wants.

The hope is that this can be extended to other high-aiming teams in the future.

Another key initiative, but another that won’t make any headlines, is the appointment of Ciarán Ward, a two-time Irish Olympian in judo, as head of high-performance coaching with the aim of recruiting and retaining talented coaches in the Irish system.