Athletes hope to provide a little distraction from Turkey's trauma 

Above the seats in the corner of the Atakoy Arena in Istanbul, the 7,000-seater host venue for this week’s European Indoor Championships, there’s a large sign reminding everyone what this country has been through over the last month: “Our pain is as big as the magnitude. Our mourning is so deep.”

Sport can seem a frivolous thing to be concerned about in the wake of two earthquakes which, to date, have cost more than 45,000 people their lives, but it can also serve as a welcome distraction. For some in Turkey, that’s exactly what this event will be over the next four days.