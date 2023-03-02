Athletes hope to provide a little distraction from Turkey's trauma 

Above the seats in the corner of the Atakoy Arena in Istanbul, the 7,000-seater host venue for this week’s European Indoor Championships, there’s a large sign reminding everyone what this country has been through over the last month: “Our pain is as big as the magnitude. Our mourning is so deep.”
Sport can seem a frivolous thing to be concerned about in the wake of two earthquakes which, to date, have cost more than 45,000 people their lives, but it can also serve as a welcome distraction. For some in Turkey, that’s exactly what this event will be over the next four days.
A walk around Istanbul earlier this week offered few lingering signs of the devastation that unfolded in early February in Gaziantep, 850km to the southeast, and while Istanbul was unaffected in a physical sense, the psychological and economic aftershocks continue. It’s why organisers have been ultra-conscious of the optics of going ahead, with a proportion of all ticket sales going to the relief fund and several teams organising fundraising drives on social media.
The reality here is that life is going on as normal and the championships will open on Thursday night with an assortment of qualifying heats, the main action and medals set to be decided over the next three nights. Four Irish athletes are in action on Thursday, with Mark English, John Fitzsimons, Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann all hoping to get their championships off to a strong start.
Coscoran and McCann look capable of securing their place in Friday night’s 1500m final. They arrive in the form of their lives after both set lifetime bests in Birmingham last weekend, where Coscoran broke Ray Flynn’s Irish 1500m record, clocking 3:33.49. That puts him third on the rankings, behind only Norway’s Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Britain’s Neil Gourley, and while Germany’s Amos Bartelsmeyer also looks a formidable opponent, Coscoran will fancy his chances of getting among them to win his first major championship medal.
English has been there and done that twice before at this event and he looks capable of winning a third European Indoor medal if he gets it right in the coming days. The first step is navigating a safe passage into Friday's semi-final. Other Irish athletes with the potential to threaten the medals include Sharlene Mawdsley in the 400m; Israel Olatunde in the 60m; Sarah Lavin in the 60m hurdles; and Darragh McElhinney in the 3000m.
Mark English, John Fitzsimons, men’s 800m heats, 4:00pm Andrew Coscoran, Luke McCann, men’s 1500m heats, 6:05pm. Live, BBC 2, 3:30pm; European Athletics Website, 4:00pm.