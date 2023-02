Katie Taylor's scheduled Dublin clash with Amanda Serrano is off.

The Puerto Rican fighter was due to take on Taylor at the 3Arena on May 20.

"Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned," a statement from the organisers reads.

"The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course."

More to follow