Liverpool vs Manchester United, Formula 1 returns and Arnold Palmer Invitational: your sport on TV this week

Another huge week for sporting action is officially upon us.
RIVALRY RENEWED: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his side's fourth goal whilst under pressure from Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United during their last meeting at Anfield. Pic Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 09:24
Andrew Horgan

Don't miss it: Even though they come into this fixture in contrasting form and even though it is a fixture that often fails to live up to the hype, Liverpool vs Manchester United is still one of the fixtures in World football.

Stream it: The new season of Netflix's hit docuseries Drive To Survive is out now on on the streaming service. With unprecedented access to the 2022 Formula 1 grid, Season 5 takes fans right behind the scenes to witness how the teams and drivers took on the campaign from testing in Bahrain to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

Set the Sky box: The Golf season is hotting up as we approach the Masters and this weekend another huge tournament is taking place in the form of the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational. 

MONDAY

3pm St Michael’s v Clongowes, Leinster Schools Senior Cup, Premier Sports 1.

5.30pm Hellas Verona v Fiorentina; 7.45pm Lazio v Sampdoria, BT Sports 2.

8pm Swansea City v Rotherham Utd, Sky Sports Football.

8pm Villarreal v Getafe, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.

TUESDAY

1pm-4.30pm GP Le Samyn Cycling, Eurosport 1.

5.30pm Cremonese v Roma; 7.45pm Juventus v Torino BT Sport 1.

7.15pm

Stoke City v Brighton, FA Cup fifth round, ITV4 & Premier Sports 2.

7.30pm Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup fifth round, BBC red button.

7.45pm Fulham v Leeds Utd, FA Cup fifth round, BBC 1.

7.45pm Preston NE v Coventry City, Sky Sports Football red button.

8pm Bristol City v Manchester City, FA Cup fifth round, UTV & Premier Sports 1.

8pm Luton Town v Millwall, Sky Sports Football.

IRELAND'S FINEST: Sheffield United's John Egan celebrates after Watford’s Ryan Porteous scores an own goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

7.15pm Southampton v Grimsby, FA Cup fifth round, ITV4 & Premier Sports 2.
7.30pm Burnley v Fleetwood Town, FA Cup fifth round, BCC red button.

7.45pm Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd, FA Cup fifth round, UTV and Premier Sports 1.

7.55pm Sheffield Utd v Tottenham, FA Cup fifth round, BBC 1.

THURSDAY

5.30am-7.30am LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

Noon-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.

3.30pm-7pm BBC 2, 7pm-10.30pm, BBC red button European Indoor Athletics Championships

7pm-10.30pm Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action.

FRIDAY

0.30am 76ers @ Mavericks; 3am Clippers @ Warriors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

5.30am-7.30am LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

5.45am-10.30am,3.30pm-7pm, BBC 2; 4pm-7pm European Indoor Athletics Championships, RTÉ 2.

11am Practice Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.

11.45am-5pm, 7pm-11pm UK Open Darts, ITV4.

Noon-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.

7.35pm Munster v Scarlets, URC, Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm Napoli v Lazio, BT Sport 1.

8pm Hull City v West Brom, Sky Sports Football.

BACK McCaffrey: Dublin's Jack McCaffrey back in action. Pic Credit: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

0.30am Nets @ Celtics BBC 1.

5.30am-7.30am LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

5.45am-9.30am, BBC 2 4.30pm-6.40pm; BBC 1, 3pm-4.30pm; RTÉ 1, 3.30pm-5.45pm European Indoor Athletics Championships.

10.30am-4.15pm Strade Bianche Cycling, Eurosport 2.

11.15am Practice & Qualifying Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.

12.30pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm Manchester City v Newcastle Utd, BT Sport 1.

12.30pm Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Utd, Sky Sports Football.

12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm UK Open Darts, ITV4.

1pm-4pm Kelso Horse Racing, UTV.

3pm Arsenal v Bournemouth, Premier Sports 1.

5pm Derry v Dublin, RTÉ 2.
5.05pm Edinburgh v Leinster, URC, TG4 and Premier Sports

5.30pm Southampton v Leicester City, Sky Sports PL.

5.30pm VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich, Sky Sports Football.

7.30pm Armagh v Donegal, TG4.

7.35pm Dragons v Connacht, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2.

7.35pm Cardiff v Ulster, URC, Premier Sports 2.

8pm PSG v Nantes, BT Sport 2.

SUNDAY

3am Jon Jones v Ciryl Gane, UFC, BT Sport 1.

5.30am-7.30am LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

6.45am-9am, BBC 2, 3.30pm-6.30pm; RTÉ 1, 4pm-6.30pm European Indoor Athletics Championships.

Noon St Mirren v Celtic, Sky Sports Football.

12.15pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm Manchester Utd v Leicester City, Women's Super League, BBC 2.

12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm UK Open Darts, ITV4.

12.45pm Tyrone v Kerry; 2.45pm Roscommon v Mayo, TG4.

12.45pm-2.10pm Grand Prix Monsere, Cycling, Eurosport 2.

1.30pm Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.

2pm Nottingham Forest v Everton; 4.30pm Liverpool v Manchester Utd, Sky Sports PL.

2.10pm-4pm Stage 1 Paris-Nice Cycling, Europsport 2.

3pm Chelsea v Arsenal, Women’s League Cup Final, BBC 1.

3.15pm Barcelona v Valencia; 8pm Real Betis v Real Madrid, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm AS Roma v Juventus BT Sport 1.

8.30pm Warriors @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena.

9.30pm-11pm League Sunday, GAA, RTÉ 2.

