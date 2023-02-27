Liverpool vs Manchester United, Formula 1 returns and Arnold Palmer Invitational: your sport on TV this week

Even though they come into this fixture in contrasting form and even though it is a fixture that often fails to live up to the hype, Liverpool vs Manchester United is still one of the fixtures in World football.
The new season of Netflix's hit docuseries Drive To Survive is out now on on the streaming service. With unprecedented access to the 2022 Formula 1 grid, Season 5 takes fans right behind the scenes to witness how the teams and drivers took on the campaign from testing in Bahrain to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.
The Golf season is hotting up as we approach the Masters and this weekend another huge tournament is taking place in the form of the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational.
St Michael’s v Clongowes, Leinster Schools Senior Cup, Premier Sports 1.
Hellas Verona v Fiorentina; Lazio v Sampdoria, BT Sports 2.
Swansea City v Rotherham Utd, Sky Sports Football.
Villarreal v Getafe, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.
GP Le Samyn Cycling, Eurosport 1.
Cremonese v Roma; 7.45pm Juventus v Torino BT Sport 1.
Stoke City v Brighton, FA Cup fifth round, ITV4 & Premier Sports 2.
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup fifth round, BBC red button.
Fulham v Leeds Utd, FA Cup fifth round, BBC 1.
Preston NE v Coventry City, Sky Sports Football red button.
Bristol City v Manchester City, FA Cup fifth round, UTV & Premier Sports 1.
Luton Town v Millwall, Sky Sports Football.
Burnley v Fleetwood Town, FA Cup fifth round, BCC red button.
Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd, FA Cup fifth round, UTV and Premier Sports 1.
Sheffield Utd v Tottenham, FA Cup fifth round, BBC 1.
LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.
BBC 2, , BBC red button European Indoor Athletics Championships
Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action.
76ers @ Mavericks; 3am Clippers @ Warriors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.
LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
BBC 2; European Indoor Athletics Championships, RTÉ 2.
Practice Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.
UK Open Darts, ITV4.
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.
Munster v Scarlets, URC, Premier Sports 1.
Napoli v Lazio, BT Sport 1.
Hull City v West Brom, Sky Sports Football.
Nets @ Celtics BBC 1.
LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
BBC 2 BBC 1, ; RTÉ 1, European Indoor Athletics Championships.
Strade Bianche Cycling, Eurosport 2.
Practice & Qualifying Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.
Manchester City v Newcastle Utd, BT Sport 1.
Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Utd, Sky Sports Football.
UK Open Darts, ITV4.
Kelso Horse Racing, UTV.
Arsenal v Bournemouth, Premier Sports 1.
Edinburgh v Leinster, URC, TG4 and Premier Sports
Southampton v Leicester City, Sky Sports PL.
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich, Sky Sports Football.
Armagh v Donegal, TG4.
Dragons v Connacht, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2.
Cardiff v Ulster, URC, Premier Sports 2.
PSG v Nantes, BT Sport 2.
Jon Jones v Ciryl Gane, UFC, BT Sport 1.
LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
BBC 2, RTÉ 1, European Indoor Athletics Championships.
St Mirren v Celtic, Sky Sports Football.
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports Golf.
Manchester Utd v Leicester City, Women's Super League, BBC 2.
UK Open Darts, ITV4.
Tyrone v Kerry; Roscommon v Mayo, TG4.
Grand Prix Monsere, Cycling, Eurosport 2.
Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.
Nottingham Forest v Everton; Liverpool v Manchester Utd, Sky Sports PL.
Stage 1 Paris-Nice Cycling, Europsport 2.
Chelsea v Arsenal, Women’s League Cup Final, BBC 1.
Barcelona v Valencia; Real Betis v Real Madrid, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.
AS Roma v Juventus BT Sport 1.
Warriors @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena.
League Sunday, GAA, RTÉ 2.