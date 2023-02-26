Tommy Fury edges YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul by split decision

Tommy Fury edges YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul by split decision
In a huge victory for reality TV stars over social media personalities, Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul by split decision in their much hyped boxing match on Sunday night.

Paul, who made his fortune as a YouTube prankster before turning his hand to boxing in recent years, had got off to a respectable start in his fighting career before Sunday night, compiling a 6-0 record, although some of his opponents were of debatable quality.

Fury was a tougher test. While Paul is a social media personality with a sideline in boxing, Fury is a boxer with a sideline in social media. He is the younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and was undefeated coming into his fight with Paul, winning all nine of his fights, four by knockout. But to many people, in the UK at least, he is more famous for finishing as a runner-up in the fifth season of Love Island.

The fight, almost inevitably, took place in the home of dubious sporting projects, Saudi Arabia. The bout had twice been postponed, once when Fury suffered an injury in the build-up to the fight and again last summer when the Briton was denied entry into the US.

The fight went as many expected with Fury controlling long periods but having to survive some scrappy aggression from Paul. The 26-year-old American even dropped his opponent in the eighth round but Fury had done enough by then to secure victory by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73).

“I had a dream, I had a vision that I would win this fight, but no one believed me,” Fury said after his victory. “Now I can stand up and everyone can take note … This to me is a world title fight, I trained so hard for this.” Both men will walk away from the fight significantly richer. When pay-per-view income is taken into account, Paul is expected to earn around $8.6m and Fury $4.5m.

