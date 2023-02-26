Donnelly on the double with win at Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally

For the second time in a week the Tyrone crew of Mark Donnelly/Stephen O'Hanlon (Ford Fiesta R5) emerged victorious, on this occasion, on the Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally, the opening round of the McGrady Insurance NI Forest Rally Challenge. In a contest that hung in the balance right to the end, they finished 1.7 seconds ahead of the similar car of Gareth Mimnagh/Barry McCarney with the VW Polo GTi R5 of Vivian Hamill/Andrew Grennan nine-tenths of a second further behind in third.

Donnelly led throughout with the Fiesta R5’s Omagh’s Ryan McCullagh and Ballinamallard’s Jonny Leonard both within a 2.8s time frame after the opening stage.

As Donnelly remained out in front, he was constantly pressurised as McCourt (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Leonard and Vivian Hamill (VW Polo GTi R5) slotted in as his closest and respective pursuers after S.S. 2, 3 and 4. Hamill, who made a slow start, was quickest on S.S. 4 to move within a tenth of a second of rally leader Donnelly, who spun and stalled on the third and longest stage of the rally.

Midway through the eight stages, there was only 4.1s between the top four that also included Gareth Mimnagh and McCullagh; early challenger Conor McCourt lost time with a spin on S.S. 3 and Leonard punctured and slid off the forest track and retired on S.S. 4.

Donnelly gained some respite on S.S. 5 and moved 2.1s ahead of Mimnagh. However, Hamill, quickest on S.S. 6 then moved into second, cutting Donnelly’s lead to 0.9s, he ramped up more pressure and brought the margin down to just 0.1s on the penultimate stage. Mimnagh and McCourt were also in the frame for victory but Donnelly did enough to take the laurels.

He said: “We had a big push on the final stage and had a couple of moments. It was a bit messy but I hoped our stage time was going to be fast.” Mimnagh, unaware of the times, set a stunning time on the final stage to secure second as he edged out Hamill by less than a second, the latter clipped a chicane that cost him a better result, but he was pragmatic:“I just wasn’t quick enough!”

McCourt, with some transmission concerns took fourth ahead of McCullagh with Ryan Caldwell (Ford Fiesta R5) recovering from a puncture to complete the top six. In the two-wheel-drive battle, Marty McCormack (Ford Escort) took the honours - 4.7s ahead of Alan Smyth (Escort) with Fivemiletown’s Shane McGirr third - 2.4s behind after his Lada Riva suffered a puncture on S.S. 3. Adrian Hetherington (Escort) led initially but eventually retired on the penultimate stage.

Meanwhile, the Monaghan crew of Michael Tynan and his nephew Ciaran Tynan (Subaru) were imperious on the Cavan Navigation Trial where they completed the 80-mile with a clean sheet. Indeed, Monaghan crews took the top four places in the Crosskeys event with Martin Tynan/Ciaran McCrudden (Subaru) netting second after a tie-break with Shane Dalton/Ryan Treanor (Subaru), both with a single penalty, the latter are the new leaders of the national series after Cork’s Derek Butler/Denis O’Donovan retired close to half way due to mechanical woes. Darragh Kelly/Oisin Sherlock were fourth with three penalties.

Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally (Round 1, McGrady Insurance NI Forest Rally Challenge) Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone: 1. M. Donnelly/S. O’Hanlon (Ford Fiesta R5) 26m. 34.5s; 2. G. Mimnagh/B. McCarney (Ford Fiesta R5)+1.7s; 3. V. Hamill/A. Grennan (VW Polo GTi R5)+2.6s; 4. C. McCourt/C. McKenna (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+7.4s; 5. N. McCullagh/R. McCloskey (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+13.4s; 6. R. Caldwell/S. Byrne (Skoda Fabia R5)+1m. 03.4s; 7. D. Condell/M. Coady (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 09.5s; 8. D. Mackarel/E. Sherry (Mitsubishi Lancer 9)+1m. 22.7s; 9. S. Dickson/D. McCafferty (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 50.1s; 10. 10. P. Britton/P. Ward (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 00.1s.

Cavan Navigation Trial (Round 7, National Navigation Trial Championship) Crosskeys, Co. Cavan: 1. Michael Tynan/C. Tynan (Subaru) 0penalties. 2. Martin Tynan/D. McCrudden (Subaru) 1pen; 3. S. Dalton/R. Treanor (Subaru) 1pens; 4. D. Kelly/O. Sherlock (Subaru) 3pens.