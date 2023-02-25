Coscoran breaks Irish 1500m record with superb run in Birmingham

They say records are there to be broken, but some prove far more durable than others. One that had stood the test of time, 41 years in total, was the Irish 1500m record of 3:33.5 set by Ray Flynn during the Dream Mile in Oslo in 1982.

But with the performance of his life at World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham today, Andrew Coscoran has finally wiped that mark off the books, the 26-year-old Balbriggan native clocking 3:33.49 to become the fastest Irish 1500m runner in history.