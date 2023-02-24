Local boy Caldwell ready to rise to Fivemiletown challenge

As a stand-alone event the Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally carries great prestige.

On Saturday, eight mostly short but ultra-snappy stages will provide the backdrop to an exciting contest.

Over half of the starting top ten have already shook off the cobwebs when they participated in last Sunday’s Irish Forest Championship opener in Castleisland that was won by Cookstown’s Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5), who heads the seventy plus entry.

Indeed, Donnelly’s battle with Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5) should be one of the many highlights. Caldwell (20) was very impressive on his way to the runner-up spot in Castleisland in what was his first outing onboard an R5 car having graduated from a Ford Fiesta Rally4.

“It will not be easy but we (with co-driver Shane Byrne) are hoping to be on the pace.” he said.

“I really enjoyed the new car last Sunday, the boys at R317 Motorsport have it well set-up. I actually didn’t think it was as good a car until I drove it. I competed in Fivemiletown last year but retired with a gearbox issue, the stages are brilliant. The R5 suits my driving style, I get a better flow on the stage.

"My pace on the second run over the stages last Sunday was good and my braking improved, I was breaking far too early on the first loop. This rally (Fivemiletown) is as local as it gets for me, it’s only about 45 minutes away.”

Even though Caldwell is concentrating on the Irish Forest series, he is planning a number of outings in the Irish Tarmac series beginning with the Circuit of Ireland.

Donnelly, run by the Omagh based Ap/Art Motorsport outfit will certainly be fired up as he seeks back-to-back wins within a week but Ballygawley’s Vivian Hamill, who also showed a fine turn of pace in his VW Polo GTi until he retired in Castleisland with a gear linkage issue, is another driver capable of Fivemiletown glory.

Fellow Ulstermen Conor McCourt, Gareth Mimnagh and Niall McCullagh, in versions of the Ford Fiesta should also be at the cutting edge, with the latter set to benefit from his outing last week.

Carlow’s David Condell (Ford Fiesta R5) is the top southern driver in the top ten that also features Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel (Mitsubishi Lancer E9). The two-wheel drive category is equally competitive with Marty McCormack, Paul Barrett, Adrian Hetherington, all in Escorts and local hero Shane McGirr (Lada Riva) battling for supremacy.

The first stage starts at 10.09am.

Meanwhile, the National Navigation Trial Championship reaches its penultimate round on Saturday night with the Crosskeys based Cavan Navigation Trial. With six rounds already completed Cork navigator Denis O’Donovan holds a three-point advantage over Monaghan’s Ryan Treanor but that situation may change when dropped scores come into effect after this event.

Two other navigators Oisin Sherlock and Conor Mohan have an outside chance but need the top pair to slip up on this and the final round in Monaghan in two weeks’ time. The first car way on the 80-mile route is at 9.01pm.