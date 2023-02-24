Address UCC Glanmire on verge of sealing back-to-back Women's Super League titles

The Address UCC Glanmire Head Coach Mark Scannell is hoping to “get the job done on Sunday”, knowing a win at home against Ulster University will see them claim back-to-back MissQuote.ie Super League titles.

Scannell’s side came through tight tussles with both Singleton SuperValu Brunell and i3PT Fr. Mathews in the last two weeks, winning by a point and three points respectively, which has helped them establish a nine point lead at the summit with only three games remaining.

“We’ve had a few hard games these past few weeks and the team has answered all the questions asked of them, next Sunday will be no different," said Scannell.

"We expect a tough game from a very much improved team, but we look forward to doing all we can to close out the league with two games remaining. The effort that this group has put in for the past six months has been incredible and hopefully they can get the job done on Sunday."

The team standing in their way is Ulster University and they have won three of their six games since the turn of the year, although they were narrowly beaten 66-62 by Killester last weekend.

The race for top six and a place in the end of season Champions Trophy is heating up and Killester know a win at home over Dublin rivals DCU Mercy will guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

But DCU are currently on a five-game winning streak which has propelled them up the table to second although Killester beat them by a point, 64-63, at DCU Arena in November.

Elsewhere, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, i3PT Fr. Mathews and Singleton SuperValu Brunell appear to be in a three-way battle for sixth and that last playoff place although Liffey Celtics are in pole position, with a three point lead over their rivals. They host University of Galway Mystics on Saturday.

Singleton SuperValu Brunell lost 86-79 to Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics last weekend to dent their playoff hopes so they will be looking to get back on track at home against Waterford Wildcats, who were 60-59 winners over Trinity Meteors last time out.

i3Pt Fr. Mathews pushed Glanmire to the limit in their previous fixture, losing 89-86, and head coach Niamh Dwyer is seeking a similar display from her team this weekend against Trinity Meteors, who are on a three-game losing streak.

Then on the men's side and Belfast Star head coach Adrian Fulton says his side “aren't going to dwell too much” on their shock 106-90 defeat at EJ Sligo All-Stars, as the InsureMyVan.ie Super League North Conference leaders gear up for their trip to Energywise Ireland Neptune.

With the top four from each Conference qualifying for the Super League playoffs, Neptune will be eager to maintain their three point advantage over fourth placed Emporium Cork Basketball and fifth placed Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

Emporium Cork Basketball host EJ Sligo All-Stars, who have a six point advantage over the chasing Griffith College Templeogue and Bright St. Vincent’s.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, who are on a five-game winning streak, welcome Killester to the Tralee Sports Complex in another cross-conference game while UCD Marian, who occupy last spot in the North Conference, face a daunting task in the form of South Conference leaders and National Cup champions University of Galway Maree.

DBS Éanna, who are second in the North Conference, host Flexachem KCYMS at Coláiste Éanna and finally on Sunday UCC Demons host Bright St. Vincent’s.

There are also a number of significant clashes down for decision in division one of the men's and women's super leagues with more information on those available on the basketball Ireland official website.