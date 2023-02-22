Novak Djokovic hoping for special permission to play in Indian Wells and Miami

Djokovic is currently unable to enter the United States as he is unvaccinated against Covid-19.
SPECIAL PERMISSION: Novak Djokovic is hoping for special dispensation to be allowed into the United States. Pic: John Walton/PA

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 18:03
Jonathan Veal

World number one Novak Djokovic is hopeful of being given special permission to play the upcoming tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

But, with current restrictions due to end in April, Djokovic wants dispensation to enter the country and play the ‘Sunshine Double’.

“I’m waiting for a reply, it’s not on me. I will know soon,” Djokovic, who has not played in America since 2021, said at a press conference in Belgrade on Wednesday.

“Everything is in process. I’m thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament and communities for their support publicly.

“They would like me to be able to play in their tournaments. I’m very thankful for that because I have a big desire to be there, I haven’t played there for a couple of years.

“I’m looking forward to a positive decision coming soon, but it’s not in my hands. Right now that is all that I can say.

“All I can do is hope at the moment. My position is the same, I wish for a positive result.”

Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open in January and his record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall, despite suffering from a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old is due to play in Dubai next week, with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells due to start on March 6.

Place: UK
<p>SEASON'S BEST: Mark English matched his seasons best in an impressive victory at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting.Pic:INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

