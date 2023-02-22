Schools basketball: Davis College Mallow secure U19 boys league title

Davis College Mallow are the U19 ‘C’ Boys All-Ireland Schools League champions, defeating Tarbert Comprehensive 64-58 following overtime in a pulsating Munster derby at the National Basketball Arena.

Neither side could be separated throughout, with the teams tied six times including the end of the second and third quarter. It took an overtime surge from the Cork school, led by Matas Mazeika, Burnley Arrey and Wesley Delaney, along with some nail-biting late defence to win the day.

Tarbert Comprehensive had the best of the opening exchanges. Cormac O’Connor proving unerring from beyond the arc with two three pointers, contributing to a 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Davis College responded by going on an 11-2 run in the first five minutes of the second quarter with a Wesley Delaney three rounding off that run. Delaney would finish the day as the game’s top scorer with 25 points.

Level at 27-27 emerging from the half-time break, both teams continued to make pressure shots in what ultimately became a very impressive display of shooting on both ends. Cormac O’Connor hit another trademark three, while Philip Kearney had his most productive period for Tarbert, amassing seven points during the 10 minute spell. Davis College were not going to be shook off though, scores by Arrey and Martins Kadiri ensured the teams would start the fourth deadlocked.

Davis College looked to have hit a dagger when Kadri’s jumper put them eight points in front at the midway point in the fourth. However, Tarbert dug deep to go on an eight-point run of their own to end the game. Cormac O’Connor hit yet another long-range bomb, before Patrick O’Connor showed that he has ice in his veins, making two pressure free-throws to send the game to overtime.

The Cork school had the best of the extra period. Ultimately a Mazeika and Arrey brace, combined with a Delaney three re-established a seven-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Top Scorers:

Davis College Mallow: Wesley Delaney (25), Martins Kadiri (15), Burnley Arrey (11) Tarbert

Comprehensive: Cormac O’Connor (21), Patrick O’Connor (16), Philip Kearney (15).

Meanwhile, Calanctius College were crowned U16 ‘A’ All-Ireland Girls Schools League champions after snatching a dramatic 38-36 overtime victory against Intermediate School Killorglin.

The teams traded superiority in the opening two quarters. Naoishe Burke, Mary Kate Smith and Sinead Clifford contributed to a strong start for Intermediate School Killorglin, stepping up at various intervals to make shots and give the Kerry school a 14-5 lead at the close of play in the first.

Calasanctius College found their stride in the second. Aisling Jordan took the game by the scruff of the neck in making three of the first five baskets. Ably assisted by Kate Burke, the Galway side reduced the deficit to a manageable 5 points as the teams heard the half-time buzzer, 22-17 to Killorglin at the break.

Rachel Boyle kept the scoreboard ticking for Killorglin to start the third, but Jordan’s onslaught on the basket continued and when she made her third basket of the quarter with a driving lay-up, Calasanctius College found themselves 27-26 in front. Smith responded for the Kerry school, but it was Calasanctius College who took a three point advantage, 29-26 into the final quarter.

The defensive intensity stepped up a level, as did the in the final ten minutes and both teams found scoring tough. Each set of fans thought their team had sealed the game late on when Grace McAnespie drained a jumper and Smith made free-throws, but the contest was destined for overtime.

The extra-time played out in a similar fashion to the end of the game. Each set of players made some outstanding defensive plays, missed shots and fought bravely. Smith appeared to have capped a fine individual display when she put her team back in front with just 21 seconds left on the clock, but up stepped Burke to make a crucial shot beneath the basket under immense pressure.

Aisling Jordan sealed the win with her 18th and 19th points from the free-throw line as time expired and the National Basketball Arena drew a collective intake of breath following a classic.

Top Scorers:

Calasanctius College: Aisling Jordan (19), Kate Burke (9), Grace McAnespie (4).

Intermediate School Killorglin: Mary Kate Smith (17), Naoishe Burke (11), Emily O’Sullivan (4)

Elsewhere, Mount Temple completed a stunning second half comeback to capture the U16 ‘B’ All-Ireland Schools League title, defeating Pipers Hill College 48-42.

Trailing by 13 points two minutes into the third, Praha Buvaneswaran’s team rallied through some excellent scoring from Naomi Farrington and Seren Evans to lift the trophy. Pipers Hill College played their part in an enthralling game of basketball. Stephanie Nnabuihe starred in defeat, leading the scoring charts with 29 points of her own.

It was nip and tuck throughout the first quarter. Grace Miley opened the scoring for Pipers Hill with a fantastic three-point shot, swiftly follows by a brace of Nnabuihe lay ups. Rachael Dyar and Naomi Farrington led the comeback for Mount Temple, both showing great energy on solo drives to the basket, to leave the score 9-7 in favour of Pipers Hill at the end of the first.

The game continued in that vein until the midway point of the second, when the Kildare school went on an 11-2 run to close out the half. Nnabuihe began to establish herself beneath the basket, amassing 8 points. Farrington continued to show her skills running the point and rounded out the half with a well taken mid-range jumper to re-energise a strong Mount Temple support in the stands, reducing the gap to 9 points at the interval, 24-15.

The game looked to be getting away from Mount Temple when Nnabuihe struck for another brace of buckets to start to third, increasing their lead to 13 points, but under severe pressure, back roared Mount Temple. Julia Roleston, Seren Evans and Farrington made clutch shots, the standout of the sequence being a turnover and jumper from Dyar that left just four between the sides entering the fourth.

The closing quarter didn’t disappoint. Consecutive scores from Mount Temple brought them level. The teams traded blows throughout, exchanging the lead three times and remaining deadlocked with only three minutes on the clock. Fittingly it was Farrington and Evans who brought it home. The duo combined to score 10 of the final 14 points in the contest to ice the game and send a packed crowd into raptures.

Top Scorers:

Mount Temple: Naomi Farrington (21), Seren Evans (16), Rachael Dyar (6).

Pipers Hill College: Stephanie Nnabuihe (29), Grace Miley (8), Barakat Amzat (2).