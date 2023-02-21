Thomas Byrne calls on IOC to continue exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes 

The Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne, has joined 33 other Sport Ministers from across Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, in signing a statement calling for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reconsider its intention to develop a pathway for the renewed participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sports competitions.

This follows on from the International Summit of Sports Ministers on Ukraine that Minister Byrne attended last Friday, 10 February.