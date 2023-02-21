Patrick Flood consolidates position as a leading contender

Patrick Flood continues to consolidate his position as a leading contender for the 2023 senior championship after another big win, this time over Aidan Murphy in the Noel Phair Cup at Shannonvale.

He shaded Murphy at the quarry. He played a big bowl to Buttimer’s pillars to gain 80m odds and went to Desmond’s in his next to go a shot in front. He went over a bowl clear when Murphy unluckily missed his big shot to the top of the hill. He consolidated that lead with another good one to Kingston’s.

Murphy hit back with two great bowls to bring the lead under a bowl. The first down the hill cut the lead to an even bowl and a great 13th to light at Campbell’s knocked it. Flood hit back with a great bowl past Campbell’s to keep his lead close to a bowl. He followed with another massive bowl, which Murphy beat by 30m to hold off the bowl of odds. Flood then beat the line.

Defending champion Hannah Sexton is in a tough group of four for the Munster senior championship. She will contend with last year’s beaten finalist Veronica O’Mahony, Emma Fitzpatrick, and Geraldine Daly-Curtin. All-Ireland intermediate champion Denise Murphy will be re-introduced to senior fare against Meghan Collins and Maria Nagle.

Noel Gould beat Michael O’Donnell and Liam Walsh in the opening score of the Joe Bowen memorial at Whitechurch. Joe Bowen, who died recently, spearheaded the Whitechurch club over several decades.

O’Donnell had a slight lead on both his opponents after four to the first bend. Walsh won the shots to the wall. Gould hit the front with a brilliant bowl towards Boula lane, which gave him 50m on O’Donnell and almost a bowl on Walsh. O’Donnell regained the lead with his next one, from there to the line it was a duel between him and Gould.

At the farm Gould had a five metre lead. O’Donnell then made the novice line. Gould beat it well with a good shot towards the Devil’s bend. He increased his lead past the bend. He kept control by making Hegarty’s with his next and easily won the last shots. James O’Sullivan beat Thomas Boyle by a few metres in the return score.

Denis O’Sullivan beat David O’Mahony and Trevor O’Meara in the Ballinacurra final. O’Meara won the first two tips. O’Sullivan led after a great third through Brinny cross. O’Mahony won his first lead with a sensational fourth throw past the church.

O’Sullivan was back in front after a fine lofted fifth bowl and gained almost a bowl on both opponents to Perrott’s. He drove on with another big one to the GAA field. O’Mahony replied with a great bowl to light to keep in touch, but O’Meara was now a bowl behind.

From there it was a battle between O’Sullivan and O’Mahony. O’Sullivan looked to be taking control after a great bowl onto the straight. O’Mahony got back into it with a big shot past the avenue and regained the lead with his bowl to light at the last bend. O’Sullivan won the next exchange and beat O’Mahony’s last shot well.

Mick Wall finished with three great bowls to beat PJ Cooney in the East Cork-Waterford veteran championship at Ballincurrig. He won the early shots, but Cooney took over with a big bowl to the green. Wall got back into it with a good seventh past Hegarty’s. Cooney went back in front with a super shot up the long straight, but Wall levelled to the big corner.

Wall then played three brilliant bowls in succession to seal it. He went up full light at the top of the short straight to raise almost a bowl. He made the sycamores next to raise a full bowl and he went to the serpent in another.

Alex O’Donovan beat Ger O’Driscoll by a bowl at Béal na Bláth. O’Driscoll led after six through Bradfield’s cross, but O’Donovan raised a bowl after nine. At the same venue John A Murphy beat Shane Collins and Liam Hurley. Murphy and Collins were a shot clear of Hurley after six to Bradfield’s cross. Murphy gained the upper-hand on Collins with a great eighth bowl and won by a bowl.

Anna Deane secured the last place on the Munster u14 team for the All-Ireland event at Newcastle in March. Already selected were Orla Murphy, Méabh Cuinnea and Leila Foley. Veronica O’Mahony and Noel O’Brien had a last shot win over Hannah Sexton and David Hegarty in the mixed-doubles at Ballygurteen.