Rás Mumhan set to take place on Cork and Kerry roads on Easter weekend

This is the first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycling Calendar, the international event will take place over the 4 days of the Easter weekend from Friday April 7 to April 10, 2023
LAUNCH: Rás Mumhan will once again take to the roads over the Easter Weekend. Pictured at the launch in Killorglin were (left to right) Teddy McCarthy, Killorglin Cycle Club; John James, Tralee Manor West Cycle Club; and Sam Bulger, Killarney Cycle Club. Pic: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 10:57
Cian Locke

Rás Mumhan will once again make a return to the roads of Cork and Kerry over the Easter weekend. 

One of the highlights of this year’s international event sees a return to the amphitheatre that is Killorglin, taking in the traditional Beaufort loop before they head on to the circuit around the town for 10 laps with the finish on the main street up the hill.

This is the first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycling Calendar, the international event will take place over the 4 days of the Easter weekend from Friday April 7 to April 10, 2023. 

The field comprising of the elite of Irish cycling will be challenged by Scottish and English squads and will ensure aggressive racing over the course taking in the rough terrain of the region where tactical decisions will determine the overall winner of this year’s edition.

New Race Director John Breen said “This year’s event has been built on the success of 2022, the course has been designed to allow for aggressive racing from the outset, the geography of the route allows for no let-up in intensity and will certainly bring the hard men of the event to the fore as we enter the final stage that will be Killorglin.” 

Last years winner Lindsay Watson of Velo Revolution will make a defence of his title, and will no doubt make a serious claim for the throne. He will be challenged by local riders who have laid their claim in the form of Tom Moriarty from Castlegregory who had a successful year in 2022 in the professional ranks, as well as Lorcan Daly of Milltown who is the current Munster criterium champion. 

The final stage in Killorglin is this year an even more fitting tribute to the great John Mangan who won the Ras Tailtean in 1972/

