Ireland's T20 World Cup campaign ends with rain-affected defeat to India

India secured their spot in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method win over Ireland in a rain-affected match at Gqeberha.

Ireland were 54 for two in the ninth over, chasing 156 to win when the rain fell, forcing an early finish.

Having never won a match in the tournament, Ireland were left agonisingly short, having needed just five more runs to secure victory.

In the first innings, Women's Premier League top pick Smriti Mandhana survived being dropped four times on her way to a match-winning 87 from 56 deliveries.

India recorded 155 for six from their 20 overs, with Shafali Verma (24) and Jemimah Rodgrigues (19) the next highest scorers, while Laura Delany took three wickets for Ireland.

"(The rain delay) kind of came out of nowhere and we weren't really prepared for it," said Ireland captain Delany, reported by BBC Sport.

"We hadn't looked at the DLS score at all, myself and Gaby (Lewis) were only looking to build a partnership and hit boundaries.

"In 2018 it wasn't a level playing field. Cricket Ireland have invested hugely and we're on contracts now.

"We've gone from strength to strength even if there are areas to improve on."