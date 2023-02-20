Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll to miss Bahrain testing after cycling accident

The 24-year-old Canadian was involved in a “minor accident” while training for the new Formula One season, but is expected to make a speedy recovery.
CYCLING ACCIDENT: Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was injured in a cycling accident. Pic:David Davies/PA

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 16:37
PA

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will miss pre-season testing in Bahrain after sustaining injuries in a cycling accident.

The 24-year-old Canadian, son of fashion billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll, was involved in a “minor accident” while training for the new Formula One season, but is expected to make a speedy recovery.

Aston Martin said in a statement: “While pre-season training on a bicycle in Spain, Lance Stroll was involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test in Bahrain.

“Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties. His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

The 2023 F1 season gets under way in Bahrain on March 5, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (March 19) later that month and then the Australian Grand Prix (April 2).

Former Williams driver Stroll said: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident while training on my bike in preparation for the season.

“I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

