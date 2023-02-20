Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Carabao Cup final and return of the Six Nations: your sport on TV this week

It promises to be another exciting week of sporting action at home and abroad.
Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 11:37
Andrew Horgan

Don't miss: It's a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals. It's the six-time European Cup winners vs the 14-time European Cup winners. It's the Reds vs Los blancos. It's Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg at Anfield. It's not to be missed.

Set the Sky Box: 2.15pm of a Saturday isn't the best time again for a match so if you are out and/or busy, make sure you set the Sky Box for Italy vs Ireland in the Six Nations as the Irish look to take another step towards the Grand Slam.

Stream it: We have live -- and free -- coverage of the two Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cups semi-finals this week. Check in to Examiner Sport tomorrow for CBC v Crescent at 1.30pm.
Elsewhere, From the makers of the F1's documentary comes 'Full Swing'. The series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — on and off the course — during a relentless season of competition and it is now available to stream on Netflix.

MONDAY

1pm ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, India v Ireland, Sky Sports Cricket.

3pm Leinster Schools Senior Cup, CBC Monkstown v Newbridge College, Premier Sports 1.

6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship Snooker, ITV4.

8pm Getafe v Valencia, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.

8pm Watford v West Brom, Sky Sports Football.

TUESDAY

12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship Snooker, ITV4.

3pm Leinster Schools Senior Cup, St Mary’s College v Gonzaga College, Premier Sports 1.

8pm Liverpool v Real Madrid, Champions League Round of 16, RTÉ 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore.

8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli, Champions League Round of 16, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore.

WEDNESDAY

12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.20pm Players Championship Snooker, ITV4.

4.45pm South Korea v Italy; 7.45pm England v Belgium, Arnold Clark Trophy (Women’s international), ITV4.

8pm RB Leipzig v Manchester City, Champions League, Round of 16, BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two & LiveScore.

8pm Inter Milan v FC Porto, Champions League, Round of 16, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore.

THURSDAY

7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open, Sky Sports Golf

12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship Snooker, ITV4.

1pm Semi-final 1, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket.

1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic, Sky Sports Golf.

3pm Blackrock College v Cistercian College Roscrea, Leinster Senior Schools Cup, Premier Sports 1.

5.45pm Nantes v Juventus, Europa League, BT Sport 3 & Virgin Media Two.

7pm-10.30pm Dublin Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action.

8pm Manchester Utd v Barcelona, Europa League playoff second leg, BT Sport 2 & Virgin Media Two

8pm Roma v RB Salzburg, Europa League, BT Sport 4.

FRIDAY

0.30am Grizzlies @ 76ers; 3am Warriors @ Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship Snooker, ITV4.

1pm ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final 2, Sky Sports Cricket.

1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

7.15pm Italy v Ireland, U20 Rugby, RTÉ 2 & BBC Red Button.

7.15pm Wales v England, U20 Rugby, S4C, Virgin Media More & BBC Red Button.
8pm Fulham v Wolverhampton, Sky Sports Premier League.

SATURDAY

8am-12.30pm Indian Open, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm Coventry City v Sunderland, Sky Sports Football.

1.10pm-4pm Kempton Park, Horse Racing, ITV4.

1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

2.15pm Italy v Ireland, Six Nations, RTE 2, UTV.

3pm Leicester City v Arsenal, Premier Sports 1.

4.30pm Dublin v Mayo, Women's Football League, TG4.

4.45pm

Wales v England, Six Nations, BBC 1 & Virgin Media One.

5pm Kerry v Armagh, Football League, RTE2.

6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship Snooker, ITV4.

5.15pm Joined Empoli v Napoli; 7.45pm Lecce v Sassuolo, Serie A, BT Sport 2.

5.30pm Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1.
5.30pm Bournemouth v Manchester City, Sky Sports PL.

7.45pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Sky Sports PL.

7pm Mayo v Tyrone, Football League, TG4.

SUNDAY

Midnight Nikita Krylov v Ryan Spann, UFC, BT Sport 2.

1.30am Celtics @ 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

7am-11.30am Indian Open, Golf, Sky Sports Golf.

10.50am-12.30pm Final stage Tour of UAE, Cycling, Eurosport 2.

12.30pm FL: Donegal v Galway; 2.30pm HL: Galway v Limerick, TG4.

12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm Players Championship Snooker, ITV4.

1pm ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final from Cape Town, Sky Sports Cricket.

1pm Athletic Bilbao v Girona; 3.15pm Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid; 5.30pm Almería v Barcelona, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2.
1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic, Sky Sports Golf.

1.30pm Tottenham v Chelsea, Sky Sports PL.

2pm Chelsea v Arsenal, Women's FA Cup, BBC2.

3pm France v Scotland, Six Nations, RTÉ 2 & UTV.
3pm Rangers v Celtic, League Cup Final, Premier Sports 1.

4.30pm Manchester Utd v Newcastle Utd, Carabao Cup final, Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm Marseille v PSG, BT Sports 3.

9.30pm-11.30pm League Sunday, GAA, RTE 2.

