Donnelly and O’Hanlon take Killarney Forest Rally

Motorsport

Tyrone crew Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5) and Stephen O’Hanlon took a 10.9-second victory in the Castleisland-based Killarney Forest Rally that marked the beginning of the Sligo Pallets backed Irish Forest Rally Championship. Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell, making his debut in a Skoda Fabia R5 and co-driven by Monaghan’s Arthur Kierans, impressed on his way to the runner-up slot as Cavan’s Stephen McCann (Ford Fiesta R5) and co-driver Tommy Hayes netted a final stage third place, a further 14.5 seconds behind.

On the first run over the stages at Mullaghareirk and Forehane, Tyrone’s Vivian Hammill (VW Polo GTi R5) set the pace and led Cookstown man Donnelly by 4.2 seconds with Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5) just a second further behind. On the final stage of the loop at Mount Eagle, Donnelly moved into an 8.1 second lead with Caldwell slotting into second - 2.2 seconds ahead of Hamill. The Ford Fiesta R5s of Cavan’s Stephen McCann, Tyrone’s Niall McCullagh, top seed Jordan Hone and Carlow’s David Condell completed the top seven.

Donnelly found it difficult to get a rhythm on the repeat stages but tacked on a few vital seconds. McCullagh had intercom woes on the final two stages and Hone spun on S.S. 5 but was quickest on the final stage. Hamill and Condell both retired. Tyrone’s Hugh McQuaid (Escort) won the two-wheel drive category and the Wexford’s Jack Kennedy was a final stage winner in the J1000 category, he was presented with the Eoin McCarthy Perpetual Trophy in honour of the Dunmanway driver, who lost his life following a tragic accident on last year’s event.

Meanwhile, Monaghan’s Stephen Wright (Ford Fiesta R5) co-driven by Killarney’s Ger Conway, took a start to finish victory in the Eurocables Belfast Kirkistown Rally, the opening round of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship. They finished a mere tenth of a second ahead of the Citroen C3 Rally2 of Belfast’s Jonny Greer/Brian Crawford. Wright’s performance on the opening stage proved crucial, he annexed a 5.1 second lead, it could have been more but he was slowed by another competitor on his second lap.

On SS2 and after changing to a soft compound tyre, Greer cut the margin to 2.7 seconds. Wright gleamed a tenth on a second from stages three and four before Greer reduced the deficit to 1.2 seconds on the penultimate stage. However, Wright managed to win by the narrowest of margins despite Greer’s late charge. Donegal’s Aaron McLaughlin/Darren Curran (Ford Fiesta R5 ) were over 30 seconds further behind in third, taking advantage of a misfire in Derek McGarrity’s VW Polo GTi R5 that dropped him to fifth. Greer took top points in the NI Championship series as Wright opted not to register.

Elsewhere, the Monaghan crew of Shane Dalton/Ryan Treanor (Subaru) took an important victory in the Midland Navigation Trial, round six of the national series that was based in Creggs on the Roscommon border. Navigator Treanor, who incurred just one penalty, took maximum points but championship leaders Cork’s Derek Butler/Denis O’Donovan (Subaru) finished in seventh spot with 30 penalties.