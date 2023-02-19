Glanmire one game away from retaining Super League crown

The Address UCC Glanmire survived a final quarter comeback to extend their lead to nine points at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League, following an 89-86 Cork derby win over i3PT Fr. Mathews.

Mark Scannell’s side are now one win away from retaining their crown after second placed Trinity Meteors fell to a one-point loss on the road against Waterford Wildcats.

The Address UCC Glanmire were pushed to the pin of their collar. Niamh Dwyer’s team rallied from 12 points down to lead by the minimum with six minutes on the clock. To their credit, Glanmire showed all their experience to close the game on a 13-9 run and move one step closer to back-to-back titles.

Fr.Mathews Grainne Dwyer and Glanmire’s Brittany Byrd led the stat sheet with 30 points.

It’s now three games without a win for Trinity Meteors. A clutch Kate Hickey 3 point shot in the closing minutes capped a 60-59 win for Waterford Wildcats, which sees them solidify their hold on fourth spot.

DCU Mercy maintained their third placing with a 76-52 win against University of Galway Mystics.

In the Men's InsureMyVan.ie Super League, Belfast Star were upset 106-90 by EJ Sligo All-Stars, opening the door for DBS Éanna to eye top spot in the Northern Conference. Darren McGovern’s side bounced back from defeat against University of Galway Maree, to beat Griffith College Templeogue 79-63 at the National Basketball Arena

Maree moved to 13-3 on the season, courtesy of a 74-59 win against Emporium Cork Basketball in the Southern Conference, where UCC Demons also extended their winning run to eight games, despite a real scare from Flexachem KCYMS. Daniel O’Mahony needed a late salvo from former Ireland captain Kyle Hosford to hold onto an 85-82 win

The defending champion Garvey’s Tralee Warriors might be clicking into gear at the right time. Their 82-68 win against Moycullen was their fifth in a row and sees them draw level with their Cork counterparts at 9-7 in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League standings. Matjia Jokic was outstanding once more, scoring 11 of his 28 points in the first quarter. Richard Dunham chipped in with 21 points.

Energywise Ireland Neptune put up an amazing 68 points in the first half in their 100-74 cross conference win against Killester. The Cork side lead by 31 points at the peak of the contest, to maintain a three-point lead over Emporium Cork Basketball and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in third in the conference standings. Tarkus Ferguson led the stat sheet with 29 points, with Irish international Jordan Blount posting his third best shooting night of the season, adding 26 points to their tally.