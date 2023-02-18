Smyth storms to 200m gold at nationals

Raheny’s Mark Smyth produced the standout performance on day one of the National Senior Indoor Championships in Abbotstown on Saturday, the 24-year-old blasting to victory in the men’s 200m in 20.77 seconds. That was just shy of Paul Brizzel’s Irish record of 20.75, and put Smyth second on the all-time list. Marcus Lawler followed him home in 21.17, with Craig Newell third in 21.76.

“It felt great, I had a plan to go out strong, a lot stronger than the heats, and I came through,” said Smyth, who ran 21.10 in his heat. “It’s hard to believe, but it’s good. It would have been nice to get another few tenths on the board but there’s always another day.”