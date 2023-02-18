Smyth storms to 200m gold at nationals

Raheny’s Mark Smyth produced the standout performance on day one of the National Senior Indoor Championships in Abbotstown on Saturday, the 24-year-old blasting to victory in the men’s 200m in 20.77 seconds. That was just shy of Paul Brizzel’s Irish record of 20.75, and put Smyth second on the all-time list. Marcus Lawler followed him home in 21.17, with Craig Newell third in 21.76.
“It felt great, I had a plan to go out strong, a lot stronger than the heats, and I came through,” said Smyth, who ran 21.10 in his heat. “It’s hard to believe, but it’s good. It would have been nice to get another few tenths on the board but there’s always another day.”
There was a thrilling showdown in the men’s 3000m between rising star Nick Griggs and defending champion Darragh McElhinney. Griggs shot to the front from the outset, blasting through the first 400m in 62 seconds, and he had only McElhinney for company at that point. McElhinney kept his powder dry until the last 200m, then reeled off a blazing final lap of around 25 seconds to come home a clear winner in 7:49.18, with Griggs a strong second in 7:55.75.
“Last year was my first time winning the indoor 3K so the priority this year was to come back and defend it,” said McElhinney, who had raced twice in the US in recent weeks. “I was a bit tired coming into it and wasn’t sure how I was going to feel. Thankfully I recovered in time.”
Sarah Lavin continued her dominance of the domestic scene with another facile victory in the women’s 60m hurdles, the Emerald AC athlete clocking 8.03. Multi-event specialist Kate O’Connor came home second in 8.60. Matthew Behan took the men’s 60m hurdles in 8.10. Sharlene Mawdsley was an impressive winner of the women’s 200m in 23.50, well clear of Lauren Cadden (23.97).
Saragh Buggy produced the leading performance in the field, the St Abbans star soaring 13.25m to win the women’s triple jump, a championship record and just shy of Taneisha Scanlon’s national record of 13.28m. In the men’s shot put, Eric Favors lived up to his favourite’s tag but the national record holder had to work for it, throwing 19.26m to edge John Kelly (19.19m). Sam Healy of Leevale took the men’s long jump with 7.36m, while Ellen McCartney took the women’s pole vault with 4.05m.
David Kenny, fresh from his recent national record, was a commanding winner of the men’s 5000m race walk, clocking 19:11.42. Brendan Boyce followed him home in 19:39.60. Kate Veale won the women’s 3000m race walk in 12:40.46.