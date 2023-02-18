Ireland’s World Cup hopes ended by West Indies

With both teams having lost their opening two games, the meeting was a must-win clash for either side, yet despite Orla Prendergast’s half-century helping set the Windies a target of 138, captain Matthews was able to steer her side home.
Ireland’s World Cup hopes ended by West Indies

IRELAND OUT: Hayley Matthews’ unbeaten half-century knocked Ireland out of the T20 World Cup as the West Indies secured a six wicket victory in Cape Town.Pic: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 12:01
Rebecca Johnson

Hayley Matthews’ unbeaten half-century knocked Ireland out of the T20 World Cup as the West Indies secured a six wicket victory in Cape Town.

With both teams having lost their opening two games, the meeting was a must-win clash for either side, yet despite Orla Prendergast’s half-century helping set the Windies a target of 138, captain Matthews was able to steer her side home.

Although Amy Hunter was dismissed early, Ireland dominated the early stages of their innings with Gaby Lewis and Prendergast putting on a 90-run partnership, but the wickets quickly began to tumble when Shamilia Connell found the breakthrough to get Prendergast out.

Karishma Ramharack then struck twice in the 16th over, dismissing Lewis (38) and Louise Little (without scoring) before Afy Fletcher picked up two wickets in an over, getting Laura Delany and Arlene Kelly out and Ireland were reduced to 137 for nine.

Good bowling from Prendargast and Jane Maguire restricted the West Indies in the powerplay, but a pivotal moment in the game saw Matthews dropped on nine in the fifth over and the captain then began to drag her side back into the game.

A cameo of 34 from Chinelle Henry helped as the match ran down to the wire with Windies needing six runs from the final over. Matthews smashed a four to win the game with a ball to spare and ended a fine knock of 66 runs off 53 balls.

The result sees the West Indies still keeping their hopes alive and Matthews told Sky Sports afterwards that there was “a lot of pressure” throughout the game.

“I am the captain and one of the leaders in the batting line-up, we needed someone at the top to bat through the innings and I took that role on today,” she said.

“There was definitely a lot of pressure, we knew it was a score where we’d need someone to bat really deep. Kudos to the Irish girls, they bowled well and bowled in some good areas, I am really proud of the girls and teams too.”

More in this section

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Seven Durant says Suns have 'all the pieces' now for title tilt
Lewis Hamilton File Photo FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements
Athletics - Day 5 - European Championships Munich 2022 'I know I can compete with the top dudes in the world' - Eric Favors on big shot put ambitions
Ronnie O’Sullivan was humbled by Tian Pengfei in Llandudno (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan whitewashed by Tian Pengfei in Welsh Open quarter-finals

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.243 s