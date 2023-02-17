Hone happy to take pressure of headlining Killarney Forest Rally 

The Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship and the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally series click into gear this weekend.

Sunday’s Castleisland based six-stage Killarney Forest Rally is headlined by Derry’s Jordan Hone. With reigning champion Patrick O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) sitting this one out in advance of a major announcement, Hone has the number one decals on his Ford Fiesta R5.

“As top seed there is that extra bit of pressure but we were seeded quite near the front last year, so it will probably be fine.” said the Claudy man who is co-driven by his father Paul.

He added, “yes, the opposition is different to last year but there are a good few guys there that should go well. Niall McCullagh and Mark Donnelly will be quick for sure and Vivian Hamill, who will debut a VW Polo GTi R5 will be an unknown quantity, he won’t be that far away.”

Last year’s corresponding event marked Hone’s gravel debut in the Fiesta R5.

“I’m happy and more familiar with the car now and it gives me that extra bit of confidence.”

The similar car of Keith Power follows Hone down the start of the opening Mullaghareirk stage but how much of a battle he will provide is uncertain. McCullagh on the other hand should be on the pace, last season he was quite close to Hone.

Vivian Hamill (VW Polo GTi R5) shouldn’t be found wanting either and it’s expected fellow Tyrone driver Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5) will be at the sharp end of business.

Cavan’s Stephen McCann (Ford Fiesta R5) is concentrating on the gravel series and a strong result is key. The top ten also features Carlow’s David Condell (Ford Fiesta), Derek Mackarel (Mitsubishi) and Ray Breen (Ford Focus WRC). Gary Kiernan (Mitsubishi) and Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5) are late additions to the published list.

The Ulster trio of Micky Conlon, Hugh McQuaid and Steven Corey, all in Escorts, are the leading two-wheel driver contenders with Cavan’s Danny Brady (Peugeot 107) and Donegal’s Jack Harris (VW UP) leading the J1000 charge.

In memory of Dunmanway driver Eoin McCarthy, who lost his life following an accident on last year’s rally, his family will present a memorial trophy to the winner of the J1000 category.

Servicing after the opening loop of three stages is at the Castleisland Mart complex.

Meanwhile, Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3) begins the defence of his Northern Ireland rally crown on Saturday’s six-stage Eurocables Belfast Kirkistown Rally.

He is one of several champions in the quality entry that also features Glengormley’s Derek McGarrity (VW Polo GTi R5), Monaghan’s Stephen Wright (Ford Fiesta R5) and former Irish Tarmac Champion, Darren Gass (Citroen C3). Lisburn’s James Leckey (Ford Fiesta R5) returns to the sport after an absence of some 25 years.

Stuart Biggerstaff (Ford Fiesta R5) and Joe McGonigle (Ford Fiesta R5 Rally2) are using the event within the confines of the Kirkistown race circuit as a shakedown for the forthcoming Midland Rally (March 5) where triple British Rally champion Matt Edwards will campaign the Ford Fiesta Rally2 belonging to Keith Lyons in a plan to find the correct settings for the Limerick driver’s rally season.