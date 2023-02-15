Irish T20 hopes suffer blow as Muneeba Ali star for Pakistan

Cricket

Opener Muneeba Ali became the first woman to score a T20 international century for Pakistan as Ireland’s World Cup hopes were dealt a major blow by a 70-run defeat.

Muneeba blasted a career-best 102 from 68 balls — her previous highest score was 43 — in the process, eclipsing Nida Dar’s previous national record of 75 before being caught by Arlene Kelly off the bowling of Leah Paul with one over remaining in Cape Town.

Her contribution, which included 14 fours, provided the backbone to a Pakistan innings which ultimately amounted to 165 for five, with Dar adding 33 before being bowled by Kelly, and took some of the heat out of skipper Bismah Maroof’s controversial dismissal.

She had earlier been given out caught at mid-on for four after Kelly, who finished with two for 27, had fumbled the initial catch with a review going in the fielder’s favour, much to her victim’s disgust.

Ireland, who had won the toss and opted to field, struggled from the off in their reply, losing openers Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast — who thumped a 21-ball 31 before top-edging Nashra Sandhu to Sadia Iqbal at square leg — for 52 inside the first eight overs.

Skipper Laura Delany and Louise Little had joined them back in the hutch with the score having advanced to 71 for five in the 12th over, and only Eimear Richardson provided any real resistance.

However, her departure for 28 sparked a rapid collapse which saw the final five wickets fall for just seven runs as her side were skittled out for 95 with 21 balls remaining to leave them pointless after two games.