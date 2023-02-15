Jamie Carr completes solo 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean

Dublin native Jamie Carr has described his a solo 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean as "the greatest challenge of his life."

The Manchester City coach completed the feat in support of children and young people impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland, and Manchester Football Club’s Foundation, City in the Community.

Carr was greeted by friends and family when he landed in Antigua on Friday 3rd February, having embarked on this epic journey on the 12th December.

Across 53 days, he rowed for 12-14 hours per day, battling dangerous weather, isolation, sleep deprivation and extreme physical endurance. to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children, a charity that works to ensure no child has to face cancer alone.

The Dubliner is the second ever solo rower to complete the challenge and he averaged 50 miles per day throughout his epic journey.

“Rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean tested me far beyond anything I had previously experienced and was certainly the greatest challenge of my life," said Carr.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Jamie Carr at the finish line in Antigua with his family.

"I found myself in some really dark places out there, while also going through some money can’t buy experiences with dolphins, whales and sharks. It was an incredible experience and I’m extremely proud that we are on track to hit our fundraising target in support of these two brilliant charities.”

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, added: “We’ve all been incredibly inspired by Jamie since he started fundraising for us last year, but even more so across the last few months.

"This has been a monumental test of physical and mental fortitude and he’s not only gotten through it but embraced it all with passion, enthusiasm, and dedication. The funds raised will go such a long way in helping us to connect, empower and strengthen children across the island of Ireland who have been impacted by cancer.”

This was Carr's second fundraising challenge, having completed the Marathon Des Sables in March 2022. This 250km ultra marathon took six days to complete with almost 100 people dropping out by the 2nd day.

The money raised will go towards building Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge, a therapeutic short break centre for children impacted by cancer and their families, in Cong Co. Mayo. This will be the charity’s second centre, modelled after their current Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co. Down.