Irish boxers won't see funding hit by World Champ boycotts

Ireland’s elite boxers have been assured that their State funding will not suffer because of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s (IABA) boycott of the men’s and women’s 2023 World Championships later this year.

The IABA announced their decision last week due to alleged corruption on the part of the International Boxing Association (IBA) with the national body here urging their global organisation to “engage in governance reform”.

One consequence of the political mess is that world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke will not have the opportunity to defend their titles this year, and others besides will be denied their own chances to make the various podiums.

Sporting goals aside, this will inevitably have major financial implications given gold medallists at the men’s championships will earn $200,000 and women making the top step are to take home half that figure.

As for public funding, seven Irish boxers, including Broadhurst and O’Rourke, received a combined total of €235,000 from Sport Ireland in the 2022 high-performance grants. It would have been eight boxers had Emmet Brennan not turned professional.

These ‘carding’ grants are estimated according to targeted results at specific events - a world championships being the most obvious and important of them - but Sport Ireland CEO Dr Una May insists the boycott will not affect the fighters’ State funds.

“There will be other opportunities and that will be taken into consideration,” she said. “The carding criteria are developed taking into consideration the opportunities athletes have so they will be competing at the European Games, for example.

“That will be the most important qualification event for them this year. So there will be other qualification events and there will be other opportunities for them to achieve standards in order to reach the criteria.” It had been reported that Sport Ireland and the government had urged the IABA to pull out of the IBA events as a result of the latter’s decision to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags at their events.

Dr May stressed that Sport Ireland did not tell the IABA at any point that they “expected them to make that decision” and added that there was no pressure imposed in terms of funding being lost if a certain decision wasn’t made.

“It is important that the IABA has the autonomy to make those decisions themselves and getting guidance from us in terms of what the government’s position is is important, but we are not in the position of actually telling people what they should and shouldn’t do in any situation.

“We were comfortable with the decision they made. They made it for good reasons and for a broad range of reasons and that it is important: that they recognise that overall governance in the international federation is an issue beyond just the black and white ‘Russia, not Russia’.”

The IBA is mired in controversy. It has been barred from organising the boxing at the Olympic Games next year in Paris (as it was in Tokyo) and the sport is, as it stands, not included in the programme for the games in Los Angeles four years later.

The body is at loggerheads with the International Olympic Council (IOC) while a number of its own national associations, including Ireland, have formed the Common Cause Alliance (CCA) which is calling for reform of the global body led by the Russian Umar Kremlev.

The USA has also announced its intention to stay away from the women’s World Championships in New Delhi next month, as well as the men’s version, which is to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in May.

Team GB has announced that it will not send its women’s team to India while a decision on the men’s tournament will follow, and the Czech Republic has indicated it will not take part in either competition. More nations are certain to follow suit.

Czech boxing’s president Marek Šimák has, according to the insidethegames website, told Radiožurnál Sport that a number of national federations are considering similar boycotts and that discussions are being held over a body to replace the IBA.

Kremlev, meanwhile, has offered to pay the way for boxers from boycotting nations to compete and he has responded to the US and Irish decisions by claiming that officials who voted for it are “worse than hyenas and jackals”.