Government 'open' to the idea of supporting Katie Taylor Croke Park fight

The Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne has confirmed that the government remains open to the idea of supporting a Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park later in 2023.

However, he has also stressed that there is a “high threshold” to be reached when it comes to such events.

The prospect of the world champion facing Amanda Serrano at GAA HQ on May 20 fell away over the cost of staging the event with Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn and the Gaelic body giving different takes on who should shoulder what.

Taylor and Serrano met at Madison Square Garden in New York last April and the rematch is now pencilled in for the 3Arena in Dublin in late May, but Hearn said this week that he expects “a stadium fight” to follow suit.

The question of State support in making the fight happen has prompted very different opinions with some stating it absolutely should be afforded financial backing from the government and others claiming such backing should in no way be on the table.

Minister of State Byrne met Taylor’s manager Brian Peters immediately after Christmas for discussions on the matter – but has not met Hearn – and says decisions will be made on the basis of the usual cost-benefit analyses in terms of tourism etc.

Among the events to receive government backing in recent times have been the America football College Classics and the Solheim Cup.

“We have obviously approved some in recent years and you will know as well that the government has decided not to approve other ones where that cost-benefit doesn’t stack up,” he explained at a Sport Ireland core funding event on Tuesday morning.

“In this instance, that one isn’t going ahead on May 20 but we would love Katie Taylor to be fighting in Croke Park. If the promoters or managers want to come back with proposals… I met Brian Peters and his colleagues in my first meeting after Christmas and they did put in proposals after but it’s not happening now so it’s not an issue at the moment.”

One of the issues with the May 20 date was the fact that the Heineken Champions Cup final will be played in the Aviva that same day. That means the infrastructure in and around Dublin will already be heavily stressed, not least hotel availability.

That would not be such an issue later in the year but the Minister of State stressed that it would be up to officials in his department to run the numbers independently and make recommendations on each individual case.

Only then would the government make a call.

“If you said November – and I’m not saying November – it is obviously easier to make in terms of a tourism case. Now that doesn’t commit us to a certain date but (it is) just to illustrate.

“So, if they came to us with another proposal, of course we would look at it out of respect to Katie Taylor but, again, with all these proposals, there is a high threshold to cross.”