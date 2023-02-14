Patrick Flood shows class to outlast Séamus Sexton

Patrick Flood displayed both grit and class in his last shot win over European champion Séamus Sexton at Corrin, Fermoy on Sunday.

He won the first two throws, but Sexton took the third, which led to a period of dominance for him. Flood unluckily missed light with his fourth and Sexton made it to go a bowl in front. He held that lead in the next few and edged closer to two in front after a good ninth to light.

This prompted a plucky and determined response from Flood. A huge 12th bowl cut the lead to a bare bowl of odds. He knocked the bowl three shots later. Flood then delivered two massive bowls in succession past the second last bend. Sexton missed the bend and then the lead when his lofted 18th missed Flood’s tip by 20m.

Sexton then missed the last bend with a decent bowl. Flood turned the screws with another good one to clear sight of the line. Sexton couldn’t make the line from his tip and Flood beat it well. This adds to Flood’s stock of senior experience ahead of the Munster championship.

He, together with Aidan Murphy, Martin Coppinger and James O’Donovan got first round byes. Sexton will face Gary Daly in his opening round. Michael Bohane opens the defence of his Munster title against current King of the Roads and former champion David Murphy. Arthur McDonagh plays Michael Harrington and John O’Rourke plays Killian Kingston in the other first round ties.

Martin Connolly is Munster Vintage (over-60) champion following a last shot win over Donal Harnedy and Pat Scanlon at Ballinacurra. Harnedy set the early pace reaching Brinny cross in three to lead Connolly by 20m and Scanlon by a bowl. He increased that lead to close to a bowl on Connolly in his next one to Foley’s. He had a full bowl on Connolly and close to two on Scanlon at Perrott’s.

Connolly began to exert more pressure from there. He had cut the lead to 50m after three more, but Harnedy was still in front after 12 to the novice line. It was on a knife-edge from there, with Connolly gaining a slender lead with his second last and taking it in the last shot.

Seán Murphy beat David Hubbard in the last shot at Ballinacurra to win the Monarone final. Hubbard won the first, Murphy the second, which set a template for what would be a tight contest. Hubbard took a 70m lead with a huge third shot, but Murphy whittled that back to 20m in the next two to Foley’s.

Murphy went back in front with a great seventh to the muddy gap. Hubbard lost more ground with his next one, but he recovered it all with a brilliant shot to light at the bridge. They were locked together from there, but Murphy doggedly held a lead of about 20m at every tip, right to the death. In the last exchange Hubbard missed the line and Murphy beat it.

Silke Tulk and Bas Senger are Dutch senior champions for 2023, following the last round of the Champions Tour at Lochem. Consistency through all six scores ensured the men’s title for Senger. Two key talking points from Sunday final rounds were Luuk Zanderink beating the line in six shots and Ramon Halleriet opening his day with an incredible 300m throw.

There are signs that a new generation might emerge to challenge Silke Tulk’s dominance. She secured her place by virtue of having three wins before Sunday. Sophie Koebrugge won the first and Britt Blokhuis the second score on Sunday. Suzan Zieverink, who came to Sunday with a win, opened with a sensational shot of 240m, but didn’t follow through.

Bart Lucas, is Dutch Boys under-18 champion, just one point ahead of David Groeneveld and two over Julian Broekhuis. He won neither of Sunday’s scores. Broekhuis won the first, but crucially Lucas edged Groeneveld into third. Groeneveld won the last score, equalling the performance of the senior men, but still fell short.

Lotte Telgenhof oude Koehorst is Dutch under-18 women’s champion. She took four wins from six outings. She had three wins before Sunday and beat the line in ten to add a fourth. Merle Aveskamp beat her in the final round by 30m.