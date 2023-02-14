Ireland land Pro League hockey place for next season

The Ireland men's hockey team will line out in the FIH Pro League next season.

Hockey Ireland were extended the invitation into the Pro League after South Africa decided not to take their place in the competition.

Ireland were runners-up in the inaugural FIH Nations Cup tournament last November, losing narrowing 4-3 to South Africa.

The winners of the competition would gain promotion to the Pro League for the 2023-24 season, taking the place of the team who finished last at the end of the current season.

As runners-up of the competition, Ireland were extended an invitation by the FIH to replace South Africa.

The 2023-24 Pro League is likely to get underway in October and Ireland will expect to face World Champions Germany, Olympic Gold medal winners Belgium along with other power houses of hockey Australia, India and neighbours Great Britain.

Hockey Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy said: "This announcement comes at a very exciting time for Irish Hockey, as we look to grow participation in the game and compete at the highest level on the international stage.

"The fact that our Senior Men are now competing in World Hockey's Pro League against eight top Hockey teams from around the world is a testament to all the hard work to date and is aligned with our High-Performance strategy and objectives.

“As we continue our Olympic qualification campaign, we have a very busy year ahead with the EuroHockey Championships in Abbotstown in July offering a perfect opportunity for Irish Hockey fans to come along and watch the team in full international action.”

Ireland Men's head coach Mark Tumilty is excited to get going in the Pro League, added: “We are delighted this has come about.

"It’s a big opportunity for us and for men’s hockey in Ireland. It’s a massive challenge for us but I’ve said many times before that for Ireland to move forward in world hockey we need to be playing competitive games against the top nations. To have the chance now to play sixteen games against the top countries in the world will give our programme added purpose and focus.”

Before they join the Pro League, Ireland are hosting the Division two EuroHockey Championships in July at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown where they will hope to claim a place in the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments for Paris 2024.