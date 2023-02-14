Ireland land Pro League hockey place for next season

Hockey Ireland accepted the invitation by the International Hockey Federation.
Ireland land Pro League hockey place for next season

PRO LEAGUE HOCKEY: Hockey Ireland accept invitation by FIH to join the FIH Hockey Men's Pro League. PictureINPHO/Frank Uijlenbroek

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 11:04
Fiona Halligan

The Ireland men's hockey team will line out in the FIH Pro League next season.

Hockey Ireland were extended the invitation into the Pro League after South Africa decided not to take their place in the competition. 

Ireland were runners-up in the inaugural FIH Nations Cup tournament last November, losing narrowing 4-3 to South Africa. 

The winners of the competition would gain promotion to the Pro League for the 2023-24 season, taking the place of the team who finished last at the end of the current season. 

As runners-up of the competition, Ireland were extended an invitation by the FIH to replace South Africa. 

The 2023-24 Pro League is likely to get underway in October and Ireland will expect to face World Champions Germany, Olympic Gold medal winners Belgium along with other power houses of hockey Australia, India and neighbours Great Britain.

Hockey Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy said: "This announcement comes at a very exciting time for Irish Hockey, as we look to grow participation in the game and compete at the highest level on the international stage. 

"The fact that our Senior Men are now competing in World Hockey's Pro League against eight top Hockey teams from around the world is a testament to all the hard work to date and is aligned with our High-Performance strategy and objectives.

“As we continue our Olympic qualification campaign, we have a very busy year ahead with the EuroHockey Championships in Abbotstown in July offering a perfect opportunity for Irish Hockey fans to come along and watch the team in full international action.” 

Ireland Men's head coach Mark Tumilty is excited to get going in the Pro League, added: “We are delighted this has come about. 

"It’s a big opportunity for us and for men’s hockey in Ireland. It’s a massive challenge for us but I’ve said many times before that for Ireland to move forward in world hockey we need to be playing competitive games against the top nations. To have the chance now to play sixteen games against the top countries in the world will give our programme added purpose and focus.” 

Before they join the Pro League, Ireland are hosting the Division two EuroHockey Championships in July at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown where they will hope to claim a place in the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments for Paris 2024. 

More in this section

Eddie Hearn: Katie Taylor could fight in Croke Park later in the year Eddie Hearn: Katie Taylor could fight in Croke Park later in the year
Eoin Morgan File Photo Eoin Morgan retires from all forms of cricket
England v South Africa - Vitality IT20 - The Incora County Ground Ireland defeated by England in T20 World Cup opener
<p>DILEMMA: The Olympic Rings. Pic: PA</p>

Will nothing ever be enough to ban Russia from the Olympics?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.335 s