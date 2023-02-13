Eddie Hearn: Katie Taylor could fight in Croke Park later in the year

Eddie Hearn has poured cold water on the prospect of Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano taking place in Croke Park on May 20.

It had been hoped that Taylor could fight on Jones' Road but it now looks likely the eagerly awaited bout will take place at the 3Arena.

Hearn had previously cited costs as the reason why the fight couldn't take place in Croke Park but has now said there is a possibility Taylor may fight there later in the year.

Hearn was in Dublin to meet MMA fighter Conor McGregor who had offered to cover some of the costs of the bout.

Speaking to RTÉ Hearn said:

"There are a couple of phases to this. Number one, and the most important thing, is to bring Katie Taylor to Ireland. Number two, is to try and get her to fight at Croke Park.

"We talked about the numbers, cost, time-frame. The TV dates. We talked about the value also of fighting at the 3Arena. He has fought there himself, he said the atmosphere was unbelievable.

"I do think it's realistic for us that 20 May will be in the 3Arena. But I do think that a stadium fight will follow suit."

Hearn says he expects any fight in Croke Park to take place later in the year.

"I'm not prepared to let it slip again. She must fight in Ireland on 20 May.

"But we want to work together to see how we can make it happen in a big stadium as well.

"All of Katie's fights now will be versus undisputed champions and hopefully we can finish her career, however many fights that may be, in Ireland.

"I don't see the need to go anywhere else."