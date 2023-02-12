Rasheed buzzer beater wins derby for Glanmire

The Address UCC Glanmire moved six points clear at the of the MissQuote.ie Super League thanks to Khiarica Rasheed’s buzzer beater with the final play to seal a dramatic 75-73 win at Singleton SuperValu Brunell at Parochial Hall.

Mark Scannell’s side had possession with two seconds remaining and their set play worked out perfectly, with Rasheed executing a nerveless jump shot.

Scannell said: “Sometimes the odd play works out. We’re delighted. I’m saying all along they’re very good. The way we finished was fantastic and to win without Áine (McKenna) is a tribute to the depth of our squad and the effort they put in."

O’Sullivan and Rasheed both finished with game-highs of 23 points for the winners.

Glanmire's closest title rivals, Trinity Meteors, slipped to a 98-88 home defeat to Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, their second league loss in a row.

Celtics' international trio inspired — Sorcha Tiernan top-scored with 29 points, while Ciara Bracken had 19 and Áine O’Connor 18.

DCU Mercy stay third in the table, they won 84-69 at in-from Ulster University, who’d come into the game with three wins from four matches. Amelia Motz top-scored for the victors on 20 points.

Waterford Wildcats and Killester knew a win for either side would see them go to fourth and it was Tommy O’Mahony’s Wildcats who came out on top, 71-63, to avenge last month’s InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final defeat. Karli Seay led scoring for the victors, on 19.

One of the games of the weekend saw University of Galway Mystics and i3PT Fr. Mathews require three overtime periods, the Galway club eventually coming out on top, 102-98, to record their second win of the season. Naomi Sharlyn Ganpo-Nkwenkwa had 27 points, backed up by 22 and 17-point hauls from Hazel Finn and Kara McCleane.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Men's Super League, University of Galway Maree’s fine season continued, defeating DBS Éanna 62-50 in a repeat of the National Cup final. Strong second and fourth quarters were crucial for the win, Cathal Finn notching up eight of his 16 points in the second, while Eoin Rockall posted 14 points in the game.

UCC Demons are the Galway club’s closest challengers in the South Conference. They were 87-81 winners at Killester. Michael Randolph Jr. was once again the team’s leading scorer, with 34 points.

Belfast Star are now six points clear at the top of the North Conference, having narrowly defeated Emporium Cork Basketball 84-80 after overtime at De La Salle College. It was a game that was in the balance throughout, with 19 lead changes. Chrishon Briggs (22) and Max Richardson (19) and Aidan Quinn (14) were their leading scorers on the day.

Energywise Ireland Neptune are now level on points with Emporium, following a comprehensive 100-40 win at UCD Marian, Ireland international Jordan Blount top scored with 21 points.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors began their three-game home run at the Tralee Sports Complex with a 84-67 success over EJ Sligo All-Stars. It was a familiar trio who headed Garvey’s Tralee Warriors’ scoring - Matija Jokic (22), De’Ondre Jackson (21) and Jokubaitis (19).

Elsewhere, Flexachem KCYMS defeated Griffith College Templeogue 98-70 while Moycullen pipped Bright. St. Vincent’s 70-67.