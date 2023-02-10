Waterford's Craig Breen holds overnight lead in Rally Sweden

Enjoying one of the best ever days of his World Rally Championship career Waterford’s Craig Breen powered his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 into the lead of Rally Sweden on the second run over the Brattby stage (SS5) on Friday afternoon. Overnight, the Waterford ace and his Cavan co-driver James Fulton hold a slender 2.6 second lead over the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 of Estonian’s Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja.

Three different drivers set the best stage times on the morning’s three stages with Breen, taking full advantage of his road position, setting a blistering pace on SS2 to move from seventh overnight into second, just 1.3 seconds behind rally leader Tanak. Toyota Yaris duo Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta, who is co-driven by Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston were the respective pacesetters on SS3 and SS4 where Tanak continued to hold a narrow (2.1s) lead over Breen.