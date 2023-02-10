Waterford's Craig Breen holds overnight lead in Rally Sweden

Enjoying one of the best ever days of his World Rally Championship career Waterford’s Craig Breen powered his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 into the lead of Rally Sweden on the second run over the Brattby stage (SS5) on Friday afternoon. Overnight, the Waterford ace and his Cavan co-driver James Fulton hold a slender 2.6 second lead over the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 of Estonian’s Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja.
Three different drivers set the best stage times on the morning’s three stages with Breen, taking full advantage of his road position, setting a blistering pace on SS2 to move from seventh overnight into second, just 1.3 seconds behind rally leader Tanak. Toyota Yaris duo Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta, who is co-driven by Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston were the respective pacesetters on SS3 and SS4 where Tanak continued to hold a narrow (2.1s) lead over Breen.
On the repeat of Brattby, Breen couldn’t conceal his delight when he moved into the lead with yet another stunning time over the 10.76km stage. Between fits of laughter, he said, “I could probably be the mayor of Brattby at this stage. The car is absolutely on rails, I've never had anything like this before. More of that please.”
Unfortunately, Katsuta rolled his Toyota Yaris on the same stage and although it landed on four wheels, he retired when it overheated on the next stage. Tanak managed his tyres through the latter stages with third placed Lappi (Hyundai) enduring an overshoot and a spin on SS6.
Elsewhere, Down’s William Creighton (Ford Fiesta Rally3) is having a storming run in the Junior WRC and entering Friday evening’s run through the Umea Sprint stage, he led the category by 29.4 seconds. Fellow MI Academy driver Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly in a similar car lost time with a puncture before crashing into a snowbank.
Positions after Leg 1. 1. C. Breen/J. Fulton (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) 57m. 05s; 2. O. Tanak/M. Jarveoja (Ford Puma Rally1)+2.6s; 3. E. Lappi/J. Ferm (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)+11.2s; 4. E. Evans/S. Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+26.5s; 5. K. Rovanpera/J. Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+31.1s; 6. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1)+36.8s; 7. P.L. Loubet/N. Gilsoul (Ford Puma Rally1)+1m. 16.2s; 8. O. Solberg/E. Edmondson (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2)+2m. 56.8s; 9. S. Pajari/E. Malkonen (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2)+3m. 09.8s; 10. T. Suninen/M. Markkula (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+3m. 31.9s.